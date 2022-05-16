10 symptoms that REVEAL you have burnout – Metro World News Brasil

Do you feel that you are extremely tired with your work and that this no longer allows you to continue or develop your activities in a calm way? If the answer to this question is yes, you may have Burnout syndrome.

For those who don’t know, burnout is a psychic syndrome that is born from professional exhaustion. In general terms, it is the result of strong emotional tension and repeated stress, the product of exhausting working conditions.

Yes, in addition to depression, anxiety attacks and other psychological illnesses, burnout is linked to a toxic work environment or toxic practices that in the long run can affect your life. mental health.

It is worth remembering that although the term has stood out now with the pandemic, the truth is that burnout syndrome or professional burnout syndrome was first described in 1974 by an American doctor.

But so what are the symptoms of burnout?

We list 10 symptoms below, but we want to point out that there are several others:

memory lapses;

Evident and sudden change of mood;

Difficulty concentrating;

Irritability;

Depression;

Headache, sweating, migraine;

Absences from work;

Pessimism;

Low self esteem;

Anxiety.

#Important

We want to emphasize that some symptoms of burnout are directly linked to other psychological diseases, therefore, specialized medical monitoring and evaluation is necessary.

Remember that the text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses, treatments or replace the regular visit to the doctor.

