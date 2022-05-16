15 more dead from ‘fever’ in North Korea after outbreak

North Korea recorded 15 more deaths from “fever” on Sunday, three days after the country announced its first outbreak of covid-19, the official KCNA news agency reported.

According to KCNA, 42 people have died so far, 820,620 cases of fever have been reported, and at least 324,550 people are receiving medical treatment.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that the epidemic had caused “great turmoil” in the country.

KCNA indicated that “all provinces, cities and towns in the country have been completely confined and work, production and residence units have been isolated from each other”.

Despite activating “its maximum emergency quarantine system” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its unvaccinated population, North Korea records a high number of daily infections.

On Thursday, the isolated communist regime said it had detected infections with the BA.2 subvariant of the virus in several fever patients and ordered a nationwide lockdown.

These were the first cases officially confirmed by Pyongyang, which imposed a lockdown with the outside world in early 2020 that sank its economy and trade.

North Korea has a poor healthcare system, without Covid-19 vaccines, antiviral drugs or massive testing capacity, experts say.