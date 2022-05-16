Aging is a natural process of the human body. on the skin, the aging becomes even more apparent. According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, the body ages when somatic cells die, which are not renewed as in youth.

On the other hand, premature aging, as he says, happens before the natural time, and can be genetic or a set of wrong habits that we have daily and that can be avoided.

Thus, anyone who thinks that aesthetic treatments and procedures should be the main line of combat against premature skin aging is wrong.

In order to have healthy skin, it is necessary to basically adopt good habits, which also serve to prevent premature aging of the skin. Knowing this, we have prepared a list of 6 valuable tips to prevent premature aging of your skin.

1. Wash your face daily

The first tip to prevent premature aging of your skin is to wash your face every day. And, after that, use specific dermocosmetics for your skin type.

For anyone who wears make-up, it is essential to remove all make-up. previouslywith the help of a make-up remover or a micellar solution.

That way, you don’t run the risk of accumulating residue on your face.

2. Use sunscreen

Even if you can’t see, your skin suffers from the impacts of sun exposure, even if it doesn’t get red.

So, it’s essential to protect your skin every day from excess sun, and not just when you’re at the beach or in the pool.

The tip is to choose a sunscreen with SPF 30 – at least – and don’t forget to reapply it throughout the day.

3. Have a healthy diet

Having a healthy and balanced diet is another valuable tip for prevent premature aging of your skin. It is important to invest in a diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and vegetables.

At the same time, it is important to avoid the consumption of processed and canned foods, as they contain excess sodium, sugar and fat.

4. Practice physical exercise

Practicing physical exercise daily improves immunity and blood circulation and even leaves the skin more vibrant and toned. So, taking a walk of at least 30 minutes every day is already a first step to putting aside a sedentary lifestyle.

5. Drink water

Water is essential for the health of the body as a whole, as we well know. The tip is to drink an amount of water that is in accordance with your body weight.

6. Quit smoking

Another valuable tip to prevent premature aging of your skin is to stop smoking. This is because cigarettes have toxic substances that cause dryness and premature aging of the skin.

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, contact with cigarette smoke causes loss of skin elasticity. Not only that, the substances present in the product reduce blood flow to the skin, preventing the tissues from receiving the proper amount of oxygen.

The result of this is skin aging, the appearance of wrinkles, especially in the mouth region, and a more yellowish skin tone.

By following these valuable tips you can prevent premature aging of your skin. But of course they do not replace consultation with a good dermatologist. So look for a good professional to guide you in the best way to take care of your skin according to its type.