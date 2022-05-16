8-month-old baby with flu symptoms dies after receiving injection in hospital

After being admitted with flu symptoms to a health unit in the city of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, an eight-month-old baby died after receiving an injection.

Valentim Viegas Mazagão dos Santos was medicated and was already leaving with his family when he started feeling sick. A medical team still tried to revive him, but he died at 5 pm on Friday, the 13th. The hospital reported that a bronchoaspiration of phlegm occurred. [respirou a secreção e engasgou].

The baby’s family reported that he had a constant cough and a little phlegm, so they decided to take him to the Frei Galvão Clinical Center at Notredame Intermédica, which is in the Vicente de Carvalho district.

The pediatrician who attended to the baby requested an X-ray examination and recommended corticosteroid medication. At the same time, the family was informed that the unit in Guarujá does not have X-ray equipment, only the clinical center in Santos, a neighboring city.

According to the family, the doctor insisted that the medication be applied in Guarujá and that the examination be carried out later. In view of this, Valentim received 100 mg of intramuscular hydrocortisone on the side of the thigh.

As the family prepared to return home, the child collapsed in the hospital parking lot. The baby was rushed to the emergency room, and medical staff tried to revive him for 30 minutes before intubating him.

According to the family, the pediatrician reported that Valentim’s death happened because he bronchoaspired phlegm. “This cannot go unpunished. I know it won’t bring the baby back, but we can’t allow other families to go through this pain”, said Madalena Mazagão, the baby’s aunt.

The case was registered as a suspicious, sudden death with no apparent determining cause at the Police Station (DP) Headquarters of Guarujá on Friday night, 13.

The doctor told the police that the patient was in cardiac arrest, and that a massage was performed to circulate oxygen and a resuscitation maneuver. She explains that as the baby was cyanotic [com partes do corpo azuladas ou acinzentadas] and with health parameters at low levels, the team had to intubate him. Also according to the doctor, Valentim had a lot of secretion in his nose and mouth, which is why he would have aspirated the phlegm. She also said that the baby received central access, through which medication and adrenaline were applied. The professional, in a statement to the police, said that the team did everything that could have been done to save the baby.