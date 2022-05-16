After 42 days, Bragança is admitted to the ICU again for COVID

After 42 days, Bragança Paulista was admitted to the regionalized beds of the ICU SUS for exclusive treatment for COVID-19. Of the 10 beds intended for treatment at Santa Casa, now only 1 is occupied.

The patient admitted to the ICU is an 89-year-old woman, resident of Bragança Paulista.

The last time the occupancy rate registered in the municipality was 10%, that is, just as there was only one patient hospitalized today, it was on April 4th. The beds were therefore unoccupied for 42 days.

No deaths for 55 days

Today’s bulletin (16) from the Health Department does not record new deaths.

That is, since the beginning of the pandemic Bragança Paulista has recorded 625 deaths caused by COVID-19. Of these, 33 deaths occurred in 2022, 16 in January, 16 in February and only one in March. In April, no deaths were recorded.

The last death is dated March 22 and the victim was an 81-year-old man. That is, the municipality has been without the record of new deaths due to COVID for 55 days.

other numbers



This Monday’s bulletin (16) also records:

76,676 notifications to the Ministry of Health since the beginning of the pandemic, with 28 notifications of suspected cases alone today

135,630 tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic

23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday (13)

39,320 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic

38,522 people recovered since the beginning of the pandemic

172 positive patients in home isolation

1 patient hospitalized with COVID-19

3 patients awaiting test results at home

1 patient awaiting test results hospitalized

625 confirmed deaths

170,687 people aged 5 years and older were vaccinated with one dose,

154,811 people aged 5 years and older were immunized with two doses or a single dose,

120,174.people aged 18 years and over with 3rd dose.

