After 50 deaths from Covid, North Korean leader criticizes the country’s actions and mobilizes army – News









North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has harshly criticized his country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and ordered the army to help distribute medicines, state media reported on Monday, after revealing that 50 people died in the country’s first coronavirus outbreak.

More than 1 million people have been infected, in what Pyongyang calls a “fever”, according to official media, although Kim has ordered national lockdowns to stop the spread of the disease among the population, which has not been vaccinated against Covid.











In a sign of the gravity of the situation, Kim “vehemently criticized” health officials for what he saw as a poor response to epidemic prevention, according to the official KCNA news agency.

The country’s leader ordered the military commission to act “to immediately stabilize the supply of medicines in the city of Pyongyang, which involves the powerful forces of the medical branch of the People’s Army”, KCNA reported.

Kim has taken the lead in responding to the health crisis by overseeing near-daily political cabinet meetings on the outbreak, which he said causes “major disruption” in the country.

According to KCNA, Kim said on Sunday that “orders were not properly followed and medicines were not provided to pharmacies”.

He also criticized the statement that pharmacies did not comply with the order to operate 24 hours a day.

North Korea has one of the worst healthcare systems in the world, with poorly equipped hospitals, few intensive care units, a lack of drugs to treat Covid and large-scale testing, according to analysts.

“While visiting a pharmacy, Kim Jong-un saw the shortage of medicines in North Korea,” Cheong Seong-jan, a researcher at the Sejong Institute, told AFP. “The situation may be worse than expected.”

According to state media, 50 people have died, 1,213,550 are suffering from “fever” and at least 564,860 are under medical treatment.

North Korea has maintained a strict lockdown against the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, although experts said that with the presence of the Omicron variant in the region, it was only a matter of time before Covid-19 spread across the country.







Help from Seoul?









Kim’s public criticism is a sign of how bad the situation is, says Yang Moo-jin, a professor of North Korean studies at the University of Seoul.

North Korea will likely need international help to overcome the wave of the Omicron variant, Yang said, before noting that the country will look to China at first, but may turn to the United States or South Korea if the situation worsens. .

Pyongyang rejected Chinese-made vaccine offers a few months ago, but Kim said the country will “actively learn” from Beijing’s strategy in the pandemic, known as “Covid zero”.











South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday he was willing to provide the North Korean people with needed help.

“If the North Korean authorities accept, we will not spare the necessary help, such as medicines – including vaccines against Covid-19 – medical supplies and health professionals,” he declared at the South Korean National Assembly.

Pyongyang did not respond to an official communication from Seoul detailing the offer of aid against Covid, according to the Unification Ministry.

The decision whether or not to accept aid may depend more on Kim’s nuclear test plans than the medical situation, said Cheong Seong-jang.

Despite the public health crisis, new satellite images show that North Korea has resumed construction of a nuclear reactor that was inactive.

The United States and South Korea warn that the Kim Jong-un regime is preparing the country’s seventh nuclear test.

US President Joe Biden will visit Seoul next weekend. Pyongyang’s weapons program and the Covid-19 outbreak are expected to dominate the agenda.





