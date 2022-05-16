AGFs and ESFs will only attend to cases of Dengue and Covid-19 from Monday – ALEXANDRE JOSÉ

From this Monday (16) the City Hall of Blumenau will temporarily suspend elective consultations in the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Family Ambulatory (AGF) units. The decision was made due to the daily increase in cases of dengue and Covid-19 in the city. Childcare and prenatal care are maintained.

The unit calls are exclusively intended for cases of patients with suspected or confirmed dengue and Covid-19. The user must seek care at the health unit where he is referred. In this link, it is possible to consult the units and regions covered bit.ly/saudeblumenau.

Dental appointments continue to occur normally in the ESF and AGF health units. As well as consultations, exams and procedures performed at the Lindolf Bell Polyclinic, at the Rosânia Machado Pereira Health Center, which will not be affected.

Dengue epidemic and increase in Covid-19 cases

In recent weeks, Blumenau has recorded a significant increase in cases of dengue and Covid-19 in the municipality. According to the dengue bulletin released last Tuesday, the 10th, the city records 1,450 confirmed cases of Dengue. The Covid-19 bulletin released last Friday, the 13th, confirms 911 people being treated with the disease.

Despite the increase in numbers, the occupation of ICU beds and infirmary remains stable in the municipality. There are 8 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 and 27 patients hospitalized with dengue – according to the respective bulletins released during the week.

Public call for hiring general practitioners

The City Hall of Blumenau opens next Thursday, the 19th, a public call for the hiring of general practitioners for the municipal health network. Interested parties must attend from 8 am to 12 pm, in the Public Selection sector, on the 2nd floor of the City Hall building, room 25, to deliver the documents.

There are 21 vacancies available to work in the General Family Outpatient Clinics (AGF). The objective of the Department of Health Promotion (Semus) is that the new professionals hired reinforce the care in the afternoon and night. The vacancies have a workload of 20 and 40 hours per week.

Source: Blumenau City Hall