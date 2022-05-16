Amazon removes content rental option in the Prime Video app

Image: Prime Video/Playback

Quietly, Amazon removed the option to rent or buy in-app content from Prime Video for Android devices. Now, anyone who wants to purchase a movie or series that is not present in the streaming service’s catalog will have to do so through Amazon’s website.

With the latest app update, the “Buy” option is no longer available. There is only one button with the phrase “How do I watch?”.

The measure -which is already valid in Brazil (as print below)– was not announced by Amazon and comes days after the company also stopped selling digital products through its “Amazon Shopping” app. This implies that it is no longer possible to buy e-books for Kindle through the Android app.

New in-app update no longer allows you to buy or rent content outside of your Prime Video subscription.
Reason for the change is not yet clear.

As rated by the website Android Police, the change was likely motivated by a change in the Play Store billing rules, which takes effect from June 1st. With the new requirements, Amazon and other companies that sell digital goods through Android apps will be required to pay a sales tax that can range between 10% and 30%.

The site points out that Google has been working to offer other alternative billing options for app developers that don’t rely on the Play Store. “It is unclear whether Amazon is willing to participate in the program,” says Android Police.

In addition to the removal of the button, paid content is no longer being featured prominently on the app’s homepage. For now, some apps for TVs and dongles, like Roku Express, for example, are still allowing you to buy content, but that is likely to change any day now.

It is worth mentioning that previously purchased movies and series are still available in the app, through the search or in the user’s content list.

