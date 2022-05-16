App driver is threatened after expelling passenger with racist speech.

Print of the video in which a driver is threatened after ejecting a passenger who made racist comments.
Print of the video in which an app driver is threatened after expelling a passenger with racist speech, in Pennsylvania.
In Pennsylvania, in the United States, an app driver kicked a passenger out of his car after racist comments. After the action, the man began to receive a series of threats and insults that, luckily, were recorded on his camera in the car.

The event took place last Friday (13) and the woman, identified as Jackie, got into the car “praising” the driver for being white. Not satisfied, the passenger insisted on the comment and repeated that he is white, adding that he is a normal individual who speaks English. After the ensuing silence of the comment, Jackie apologizes, not accepted by the driver.

The man asked Jackie to get out of the car and replied “If someone who wasn’t white was driving, what difference would it make?” and stated that he will not accept the race. Then, a person accompanying the passenger began to threaten the boy and says that “I could punch you in the face”.

The video ends with the driver informing that everything is recorded, that he will call the police for the two and that everyone will know, what really happened since the video drew attention on social networks.

