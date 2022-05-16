App driver is threatened after expelling passenger with racist speech.

In Pennsylvania, in the United States, an app driver kicked a passenger out of his car after racist comments. After the action, the man began to receive a series of threats and insults that, luckily, were recorded on his camera in the car.

Check out the video of the event that went viral on social media via Metropolis below:

Pennsylvania app driver kicks passenger out of car after racist speech. Upon seeing the driver, the woman said “wow, a white guy” and stated that the driver was “a normal person who speaks English”. After informing that he would not accept the trip, the driver was threatened. pic.twitter.com/x4zHOZPViM — Metropolis (@Metropoles) May 15, 2022

The event took place last Friday (13) and the woman, identified as Jackie, got into the car “praising” the driver for being white. Not satisfied, the passenger insisted on the comment and repeated that he is white, adding that he is a normal individual who speaks English. After the ensuing silence of the comment, Jackie apologizes, not accepted by the driver.

The man asked Jackie to get out of the car and replied “If someone who wasn’t white was driving, what difference would it make?” and stated that he will not accept the race. Then, a person accompanying the passenger began to threaten the boy and says that “I could punch you in the face”.

The video ends with the driver informing that everything is recorded, that he will call the police for the two and that everyone will know, what really happened since the video drew attention on social networks.

