Biden denounces racist attack in Buffalo

US President Joe Biden spoke out on Sunday (15) about the previous day’s attack in the city of Buffalo, New York, when a gunman killed ten people in a racist attack. The White House described the crime as an act of “domestic terrorism”.

“A lone gunman, equipped with weapons of war and a soul filled with hatred, killed ten innocent people in cold blood,” the president declared in Washington. “We must work together to combat the hatred that remains a stain on America’s soul,” said the head of state.

Emotional Buffalo residents also gathered today for vigils and religious services to honor the victims.

With feelings ranging from anger to sadness, speakers denounced this latest eruption of racist violence and the easy availability of high-powered weapons, something that has become a sadly familiar scene across the United States.

Payton Gendron, a heavily armed 18-year-old white youth, shot several people in a Buffalo supermarket. In addition to the 10 fatalities, three people were injured.

The place was known to be frequented mainly by the black community of the region. Of the victims, eleven were African-American.

“We are investigating this incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated extremist violence,” said Stephen Belongia, a special agent in the FBI’s Buffalo office.

The attacker, who turned himself in as soon as the police arrived, was arrested and charged with “death with premeditation”. He wore a helmet equipped with a camera to broadcast his crime live over the internet, bulletproof vest and military-style clothing.

It was an act of “sheer evil,” said John Garcia, the sheriff of Erie County, where Buffalo is located. “It’s a racist and hate-motivated crime,” he added.

The American press reported that authorities were investigating a manifesto “of a racist nature” posted on the internet, in which the suspect explained his plans and motivations. Payton Gendron is said to have been inspired by acts of white supremacy, such as the murder of 51 Muslims in mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in 2019.

“Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act committed in the name of a disgusting ideology of white nationalism, is contrary to everything we stand for in the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

Possession of weapons

This is not the first racially motivated shooting in the United States in recent years. In 2019, a white man traveled several hours across Texas and killed 23 people at a Walmart supermarket in El Paso, where much of the population is Hispanic. Four years earlier, in Charleston, South Carolina, a white man opened fire at an African-American community church and killed nine people. In both cases, the shooters published hate speeches before committing the attacks.

Despite recurring fatal shootings and a wave of gun violence across the country, several initiatives to reform gun laws have failed in the US Congress, leaving states and prefectures to determine their own restrictions.

According to information released by the American press, the Buffalo shooter had already been identified by police as a potentially dangerous individual and had to undergo psychological examinations. Even so, he managed to buy a weapon of war.

