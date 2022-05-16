California church shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured – 05/15/2022

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on California church shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured – 05/15/2022 2 Views

At least one person died and five were injured in a shooting at a Presbyterian church on Sunday (15) in Laguna Woods, in the greater Los Angeles area of ​​Orange County, California (USA), according to Reuters . A suspect was arrested and a weapon seized.

Authorities said they received an emergency call from the Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm (5:26 pm ET) on Sunday. Four victims were seriously injured and one suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington, described the attack as “terrible and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo”.

Ten dead in supermarket

This is the second shooting in the United States this weekend. On Saturday, 14 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood in the city of Buffalo, New York.

An 18-year-old man in white was arrested. The FBI investigates the episode as a “racially motivated hate crime and violent extremism”. Of the 13 victims, 11 were black.

California Police in front of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Metro Los Angeles, the scene of a sniper attack this Sunday (15) - Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images - Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group /Orange County Register via Getty Images

California Police in front of the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods

Image: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘I’m afraid of being taken by force and my dogs dying of thirst at home’, says Brazilian in Shanghai

Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho – From BBC News Brazil in London posted on 05/14/2022 09:14 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved