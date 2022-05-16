California church shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured – 05/15/2022

At least one person died and five were injured in a shooting at a Presbyterian church on Sunday (15) in Laguna Woods, in the greater Los Angeles area of ​​Orange County, California (USA), according to Reuters . A suspect was arrested and a weapon seized.

Authorities said they received an emergency call from the Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm (5:26 pm ET) on Sunday. Four victims were seriously injured and one suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington, described the attack as “terrible and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo”.

Ten dead in supermarket

This is the second shooting in the United States this weekend. On Saturday, 14 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood in the city of Buffalo, New York.

An 18-year-old man in white was arrested. The FBI investigates the episode as a “racially motivated hate crime and violent extremism”. Of the 13 victims, 11 were black.