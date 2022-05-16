Cardiac rehabilitation improves quality of life and reduces mortality – 05/16/2022

It is already more than proven that the regular practice of physical activity helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, which are the main cause of death in Brazil. The explanation is that this habit reduces blood pressure and bad cholesterol (LDL), improves blood circulation and cardiorespiratory capacity, strengthens the heart muscle and helps maintain a healthy weight and control stress.

But did you know that exercise is also essential for those who already have a diagnosed heart problem? In this case, they are part of a program called cardiac rehabilitation (or cardiovascular rehabilitation) and can be performed, even right after surgeries and other procedures and started during hospital stay.

Businessman Marcelo Leone, 55, resident of São Paulo Image: Personal archive

Well, that’s exactly what happened to businessman Marcelo Leone, 55, a resident of São Paulo. In February of this year, he felt a pain in his chest and, after carrying out some tests, such as an angiotomography, he found that the veins in his heart were partially blocked.

Leone then underwent catheterization and open heart surgery. As soon as he left the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), he began physical training — all procedures were performed at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, which at the beginning of the year opened a cardiac rehabilitation center at the Morumbi unit in São Paulo. for critically ill hospitalized patients.

“In total, I was hospitalized for 8 days, and on the third I started exercising, walking on the treadmill and weight training. Right away I noticed improvements”, he says. “I continue with the therapy, now at home, under the supervision of a physical therapist at Einstein, and every day I feel stronger,” he adds.

Another patient who undergoes cardiac rehabilitation is the nursing technician Suleni Inácio Barbosa, 52. “At the end of 2020, I started to feel very tired, weak and short of breath. heart problem that causes heart failure. I was off work for a few months and then I was referred for treatment”, she reports.

With cardiomyopathy, a disease that compromises the correct pumping of blood throughout the body, she attends the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at Hospital de Messejana Dr. Carlos Alberto Studart Gomes, from the public network of the government of Ceará, since January – the forecast is that it will be high this month.

“The session starts with stretching, then I do treadmills and exercises with weights. Over the weeks, the tiredness, weakness and shortness of breath I felt decreased a lot. Before, I spent almost all day lying down, I couldn’t even wash dishes, but now I do everything normally. Rehab changed my life”, he celebrates.

What is cardiac rehabilitation

Suleni Inácio Barbosa, 52, on the treadmill during cardiac rehabilitation exercises Image: Personal archive

Cardiac rehabilitation is a personalized and multidisciplinary intervention program. All stages permeate the programmed physical training, carried out under the supervision of trained doctors, physiotherapists and nurses and with constant cardiac monitoring, and add strategies for lifestyle modification, in order to control cardiovascular risk factors, optimization and adherence to medical therapy, education sessions, information and psychological support.

The indication is for patients who have had a cardiac event (acute myocardial infarction, unstable angina, cardiac surgery or heart transplantation), patients who have chronic heart disease such as stable angina, heart failure, congenital heart disease and heart valve disease, and with moderate to high cardiovascular risk, but who have not yet presented any complications.

This treatment, according to Raquel Caserta Eid, physiotherapy coordinator at Einstein, is divided into 4 phases, with phase 1 being intra-hospital and phases 2 to 4 being outpatient. “It can be performed before, during and after hospitalization, and, in general, aims to improve lung capacity, promote muscle gain, strength, balance and flexibility, and, consequently, make the heart work with less effort” , informs the specialist.

Other benefits are: control of blood pressure and blood glucose (sugar) levels, increased exercise capacity, which reduces tiredness during daily activities, and improves self-confidence and anxiety and depression. In addition, studies show that its adoption is associated with a reduced risk of readmission and death.

“When initiated before surgery or transplantation, for example, rehabilitation still prepares the patient for the procedure, aiming for a better outcome. spend less time in the hospital — as well as being discharged with the best physical and psychological conditions”, adds Eid.

Program includes cardio and weight training

Image: Getty Images

To carry out the treatment, it is necessary that the cardiologist make the request and, before starting, the patient undergoes an evaluation. “The gold standard is that he does a cardiopulmonary exercise test (ergospirometry). We also promote consultations with a nutritionist and, depending on the case, with a psychologist. Based on the results, we prepare the therapeutic plan with the prescription of activities”, explains Socorro Quintino , physiotherapist responsible for the cardiac rehabilitation program at Hospital de Messejana Dr. Carlos Alberto Studart Gomes.

She adds that the training includes stretching, aerobic exercises on a bicycle, treadmill or other equipment, strength, resistance, muscle strengthening and balance exercises – depending on the case, breathing exercises are also necessary.

In phase 1, performed during hospitalization, the sessions, lasting about 1 hour, usually take place every day until the patient is discharged. In the outpatient phases, 2 to 3 sessions per week are prescribed, also lasting around 1 hour. The complete program usually varies between 12 and 24 weeks.

“Cardiac rehabilitation, when promoted in an integrative way, returns the individual to society in a productive way or, in the most serious cases, at least helps them to carry out their usual daily activities with more independence”, says Quintino. “This is a very safe treatment for patients with heart disease and its efficacy has been tested and proven in controlled and randomized clinical trials”, he concludes.