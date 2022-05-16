Catalog of the new PS Plus is revealed; check out the games!

Today (16), PlayStation, in a publication on its official blog, revealed more details of the new PlayStation Plus! The biggest news is the revelation of several games that will be available to subscribers of different categories, which includes first and third party games in the “Game Pass” section and even some of the retro games.

Check out the full list of games that will be available on the service at launch:

PS4 and PS5 Catalog

First Party

Alienation (PS4)

Bloodborne (PS4)

Concrete Genie (PS4)

Days Gone (PS4)

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition (PS4)

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Destruction AllStars (PS5)

Everybody’s Golf (PS4)

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

God of War (PS4)

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4)

Gravity Rush Remastered (PS4)

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)

Infamous First Light (PS4)

Infamous Second Son (PS4)

Knack (PS4)

LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4)

LocoRoco Remastered (PS4)

LocoRoco 2 Remastered (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5)

Matterfall (PS4)

MediEvil (PS4)

Patapon Remastered (PS4)

Patapon 2 Remastered(PS4)

Resogun (PS4)

PS5 return

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Tearaway Unfolded (PS4)

The Last Guardian (PS4)

The Last of Us Remastered (PS4)

The Last of Us: Left Behind (PS4)

Until Dawn (PS4)

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)

WipEout Omega Collection (PS4)

Third Party

Ashen (PS4)

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)

Celestial (PS4)

Cities: Skylines (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)(PS4/PS5)

Dead Cells (PS4)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4)

Hollow Knight (PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)(PS4/PS5)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)(PS4/PS5)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS4/PS5)(PS4/PS5)

Outer Wilds (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Resident Evil (PS4)

Soulcalibur VI (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)(PS4/PS5)

Games that will be included for subscription only Premium or Deluxe:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

Far Cry 3 Remaster (PS4)

Far Cry 4 (PS4)

For Honor (PS4)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (PS4)

The Crew 2 (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (PS4)

Classics Catalog (PS1 and PSP) – Premium and Deluxe members only

All classic PS1 and PSP games will have improved resolution and frame rate, a new save state interface and rewind function.

Just Escape

Hot Shots Golf

IQ Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Siphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Mr. drill

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

remasters

Ape Escape 2 (PS4)

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS4)

Dark Cloud (PS4)

Dark Cloud 2 (PS4)

FantaVision (PS4)

Hot Shots Tennis (PS4)

Jack II (PS4)

Jack 3 (PS4)

Jack X: Combat Racing (PS4)

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4)

Rogue Galaxy (PS4)

Siren (PS4)

Wild Arms 3 (PS4)

Bioshock Remastered (PS4)

Borderlands The Handsome Collection (PS4)

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

Will more games be added?

The addition of new titles will continue in the same way as before, every beginning of the month new games will be added to the PS Plus catalog. However, for those who subscribe to the most expensive packages (Plus Extra, Premium and Deluxe), they will receive more games in the middle of each month (the number may vary).

Ubisoft+ on PS Plus

Did you think the news was “only” these? Ubisoft has revealed that its subscription service will be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers under the name of Ubisoft+ Classics, at no additional cost. In total there will be 27 games (50 by the end of 2022) with famous franchises from the developer, such as: Assassin’s Creed, For Honor, Far Cry and more!

The PlayStation Subscription Service revamp will be available on Brazil on the 13th of June!