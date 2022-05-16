check out images from the astronomical show

Raju Singh 9 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on check out images from the astronomical show 0 Views

This Sunday (15) a great and true astronomical spectacle takes place, known as ‘Blood Moon’. The total lunar eclipse can be seen from Brazil and can also be enjoyed throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa and parts of Asia.

As for New Zealand, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the eclipse can be penumbral, that is, when the Moon passes only through the Earth’s penumbra, so that its coverage, although total, is almost imperceptible – it is not is not even hidden, just with the faintest glow.

publicity

The Moon began to pass through the Earth’s shadow at 11:28 pm on Sunday (15) and is expected to end at 2:55 am on Monday (16). The period in which it will be fully covered will be from 0:30 am to 1:54 am.

With clear skies, the Brazilian population can follow all the phases of the ‘Blood Moon’ being covered by the shadow of our planet. In addition, you will be able to see Earth’s natural satellite dimming, turning red and then returning to its natural glow.

If you can’t see it because of the location or cloudy sky, you also have the option to follow the NASA broadcast, just click here.

Read too!

Check out images of the astronomical show, the ‘Blood Moon’:

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Today: Lunar eclipse will be the first and only of 2022

> Today: Lunar eclipse will be the first and only of 2022 – YouTube簡介媒體版權與我們聯絡創作者廣告開發人員條款隱私權政策與安全性YouTube 運作方式測試新功能

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved