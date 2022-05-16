China: Will Better Days Come? Economists see ‘light at end of tunnel’ after negative April numbers

The very restrictive policies due to the Covid-19 pandemic increasingly show their impacts on the Chinese economy. Activity data released last Sunday night (15) was far below expectations, which shows that the economy is paying the price for the Zero-Covid policy. Industrial production fell 2.9% in April on a year-over-year basis, while economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a slight increase of 0.5%.

Retail sales fell 11.1%, compared with an expected drop of 6.6%. The downturn was sharp in the real estate sector: sales dropped 39% in volume and 47% in value.

“The substantial slowdown demonstrates the damage of China’s pandemic control policies. Over the weekend, Chinese authorities announced a 20 basis point cut in the lower bound of mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers to help prop up the housing market. In addition, the Central Bank kept the 1-year medium-term credit line constant at 2.85%, but will likely reduce the benchmark lending base rate on Thursday.

Even with the negative numbers, some positive news brought some relief to investors.

Shanghai is on track to meet the three-day goal of zero community transmission of COVID-19, which officials said was necessary to begin easing tougher lockdown measures, Bloomberg reported.

The city reported a second day of no COVID-19 infections outside of government-mandated quarantine on Sunday, and the total number of cases dropped from 1,369 to 938 on Saturday — the first time the daily count has dropped below 1,000 since March 23. seeking to prevent the community spread of the virus by May 20.

In addition, shopping malls, department and convenience stores and supermarkets will gradually resume operations. In another sign that the crisis is waning, Shanghai has begun closing some of the makeshift hospitals built at the start of the outbreak. Five of the city’s top 10 makeshift Covid hospitals have been shut down, while many of the 37,000 healthcare workers sent to Shanghai since March to bolster the city’s Covid-testing capacity have returned home.

Read also: Chinese crisis hits industries in Brazil and should affect inflation

Meanwhile, Beijing reported 39 new cases on Monday, up from 54 on Sunday. The city will start three more rounds of mass testing in a dozen districts, while officials have denied that Beijing will be locked down. “The positive signs that the Covid-19 outbreak in China’s main cities is being contained are an important step for economic activity to begin to recover”, points out Bradesco BBI in a brief note.

Steel production rose 1.4% year-on-year in the first 10 days of May, with metro travel in 11 major cities up 14% in the first week of May from a week earlier (although 41% below pre-sales levels). pandemic).

Credit Suisse also highlighted greater optimism, in what it called “a light at the end of the tunnel”.

As cases of Covid-19 fell in Shanghai, major industries spurred to resume production, with automotive, biotech and pharmaceuticals showing decent progress – more than 70% of the 3,000 large companies in Shanghai have resumed production. More than 95% of the more than 660 major industrial companies have restarted operations.

The city of Suzhou also lifted most of its control measures. The total number of cities under full or partial lockdown has dropped to 29 from 31 a week ago.

The aggregate GDP contribution of cities in lockdown has dropped to 12% from a peak of 16% as a result of fewer cities from recent reopenings.

“We also see encouraging signs that the impact of blocked cities on national GDP, exports and retail sales has diminished,” points out Credit Suisse. “However, China’s overall exports still face great pressure, as evidenced by the weak trade data in April.”

April’s 3.9% year-on-year export growth was the slowest pace since June 2020 and has been slower than other Asian exporters, including Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, since the omicron outbreak this year. .

As Credit also highlighted in last week’s analysis of the trade balance, other export markets are starting to sell more with the gradual normalization of the pandemic situation, just as many buyers may have turned away from China in anticipation of lockdown interruptions. “It is likely that many importers did not want to deal with the likelihood of their orders not being filled,” analysts at Credit said. In any case, there are already some signs of resumption of activities.

Gabriela Santos, global market strategist for JP Morgan Asset Management, highlighted in an interview with InfoMoney that after seeing an expressive flow of foreign capital to Brazil at the beginning of the year, the next destination should be, once again, China.

“This is precisely because the markets were already very bad and now the valuations [preços] from China are heavily discounted and much of the risk is already in the price. The investor is now thinking about exactly when to return to China and increase the allocation,” said Gabriela.

She notes, however, that there need to be three elements for this resumption to occur with greater force: sustainable peak of Covid-19 cases; greater stimulus in terms of credit and infrastructure; and silence about new regulations.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related