China’s economy collapses with ‘zero covid’ strategy

China’s economy is collapsing with President Xi Jiping’s “zero covid” strategy to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country, according to the agency. Bloomberg. Beijing’s policy, which associates lockdowns and massive testing campaigns, it is expensive and several economic indicators show the impact of the measure, with the production Chinese industrial and consumer spending falling to the worst levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the agency, industrial production fell 2.9% in April from a year earlier, while retail sales contracted 11.1% in the period. The result was below a projected drop of 6.6%. In addition, the unemployment rate rose to 6.1%, and among young people it reached a record high.

Despite the high cost, Jiping has defended his policy. In an interview with Chinese state TV earlier this month, the president said China’s strategy “will stand the test of time”. “We have to keep a cool head and adhere to the ‘Covid Zero’ policy,” he said.

“We must fight speeches and acts that deform, question or reject our country’s directives and policy,” added the statement quoted by the newspaper. China Morning post.

With its 25 million inhabitants confined for more than a month, the city of Shanghai is one of the cities that most feels the impacts on the economy. In the municipality, restrictions are cutting costs, closing factories and blocking supply chains.

The approach taken by the Chinese government has drawn criticism from companies, fueled public frustration and put Beijing’s annual growth target of about 5.5% further out of reach.

According to the projections of Bloombergbased on the disclosure that China’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) fell by 0.68% in April compared to the previous year, this was the first contraction of the indicator since February 2020. The country’s growth, however, could weaken to less than 2% in the second quarter, according to information from UBS Group AG cited by the agency

Meanwhile, risk analysis firm S&P Global Ratings predicted that this drop could reach 0.5%. Economists at Citigroup Inc., meanwhile, cut their annual growth forecast for 2022 from 5.1% to 4.2%.

Home sales also fell 32.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. The result showed a worsening from the 25.6% decline seen in the first quarter.

As a countermeasure against this backdrop, Beijing has signaled that policymakers will step up support for the economy, with Prime Minister Li Keqiang recently urging the authorities to ensure stability through fiscal and monetary policy.

The People’s Bank of China took steps yesterday to ease the housing crisis by lowering mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers. However, it left the interest rate on one-year policy loans unchanged today as inflation pressure and concerns about capital outflows reduce room for further easing.

In this context, businesses and consumers have been less likely to borrow, which has caused the supply of credit to weaken sharply last month, falling to the lowest level since December 2017.

Although production and consumption in China fell more than expected in April, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics, Fu Linghui said the country is recovering as restrictions on movement are lifted.

At a press conference today, lingui said about half of Shanghai’s 9,000 largest industrial companies have resumed operations. “We believe that the operation of the economy is gradually improving. The pace of recovery in consumption will accelerate, once the impact of the epidemic is under control,” he added.