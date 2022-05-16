Cilantro: discover the many health benefits it provides in addition to giving that special flavor

Continues after advertising





Novo Hamburgo, May 16, 2022, by Jones Backes – The coriander is a traditional vegetable in the cuisine of some regions of the country, especially in the North and Northeast. However, despite enhancing several dishes with its unique flavor and aroma, its health benefits are sometimes unknown. However, to change that, we prepared a special text, highlighting the health benefits of its consumption and how to grow it.

First of all, if you are not familiar with the coriander, know that its taste generates a reaction of love and hate. This is because the plant has a chemical substance that is also present in the secretion that some insects expel when defending themselves. So, strangely, for some people the vegetable can remind the smell of an insect, in this way, there are those who hate it.

However, whether you like the blue whiting or not, the fact is that it is loaded with benefits for your health. In this sense, including it in your diet will only bring advantages. Do you doubt it? So check out the list we prepared with the main benefits of this vegetable and give it a try.

Good for the gut – The leaf fights excess bad bacteria in the gut, helping to maintain the balance of intestinal flora. This control, in turn, is very important, as it prevents infections, diarrhea and stimulates the proper functioning of the intestine;



Improves Skin Health – It has compounds that help lessen the effects of the sun, as well as ultraviolet rays, on the skin. In other words, it prevents premature aging;



Prevents Diabetes – Coriander also has properties that strengthen the pancreas. In this way, there is an improvement in the action of insulin and, as a result, the control of blood sugar levels;



Help in the control of high blood pressure – Thanks to its high concentration of potassium, the vegetable helps to eliminate excess sodium from the body. In this case, it is possible to have a better control of high blood pressure;



Aids in digestion – Finally, it enhances the digestion of food, which makes us better absorb the nutrients from what we eat.

So, what do you think about knowing the benefits of vegetables? Furthermore, the list doesn’t stop there. After all, cilantro also helps to lower cholesterol and also detoxifies the liver. Added to this, it can even help prevent some types of cancer, as it is rich in antioxidant compounds.

So far, you’ve learned more about this vegetable. How about now knowing how to plant it at home, to always have this delicious seasoning at hand? First, you will need a large vase with holes in the bottom. Then fill it with common compost with organic material. If you prefer, mix in a little sand, to facilitate drainage.

Then make small furrows in the soil and plant the seeds of coriander. Then cover them with more soil and water. After that, keep the vase in a well-lit place, and water it every day, with little water, preferably in the morning. Following these tips, within a week you will have beautiful seedlings.

