Cold in MG: 274 cities are under alert due to low temperatures and there is a risk to health; list – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Publicity / William Siqueira







Expert says there is prospect of record cold



The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) published an alert, this Monday (16/5), for more than 274 mining cities for the health risk due to the low temperature of up to 5ºC of the average. The notice is valid until next Wednesday (18/5).

“The week starts with cloudy skies and occurrences of rain in much of the state. This is because areas of stability favor the increase of clouds and occurrences of rain. In addition to the rains, temperatures should suffer a strong decline due to the advance of a mass of polar air. Consequently, we have a perspective of record cold and, especially, Serra da Mantiqueira can register negative temperatures throughout the week”, said meteorologist, Claudemir Azevedo.

Read also: Week promises to be cold in Belo Horizonte and minimum temperature can reach 4º C

Check the alert list: