Cold in MG: 274 cities are under alert due to low temperatures and there is a risk to health; list – Rádio Itatiaia

Expert says there is prospect of record cold


The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) published an alert, this Monday (16/5), for more than 274 mining cities for the health risk due to the low temperature of up to 5ºC of the average. The notice is valid until next Wednesday (18/5).

“The week starts with cloudy skies and occurrences of rain in much of the state. This is because areas of stability favor the increase of clouds and occurrences of rain. In addition to the rains, temperatures should suffer a strong decline due to the advance of a mass of polar air. Consequently, we have a perspective of record cold and, especially, Serra da Mantiqueira can register negative temperatures throughout the week”, said meteorologist, Claudemir Azevedo.

Check the alert list:

  1. Dourados Abbey

  2. abaete

  3. long water

  4. aguanil

  5. Ayuruoca

  6. alagoa

  7. albertine

  8. privet

  9. Alpinópolis

  10. Alterosa

  11. andradas

  12. andrelândia

  13. araguari

  14. Arapora

  15. arapua

  16. Araújos

  17. araxá

  18. archburg

  19. arcs

  20. Sanded

  21. Baependi

  22. bamboo

  23. south flag

  24. Good Hope

  25. Mine mouth

  26. good order

  27. Bom Jesus da Penha

  28. good rest

  29. Good success

  30. Edge of the Forest

  31. Botelhos

  32. brazópolis

  33. Bueno Brandão

  34. Cape Green

  35. Mine Waterfall

  36. golden waterfall

  37. syrups

  38. Camacho

  39. Camanducaia

  40. Cambuí

  41. Cambuquira

  42. Campaign

  43. country

  44. green field

  45. Beautiful field

  46. Middle Field

  47. Flower field

  48. Campos Altos

  49. General Fields

  50. canapolis

  51. green cane

  52. lamps

  53. capetinga

  54. capinopolis

  55. Capitol

  56. careaçu

  57. Carmo da Cachoeira

  58. Carmo da Mata

  59. Carmo de Minas

  60. Carmo do Paranaíba

  61. Carmo do Rio Claro

  62. Lamb

  63. frowns

  64. Carvalhopolis

  65. oaks

  66. Rich Gravel

  67. Cassia

  68. caxambu

  69. Cedro do Abaeté

  70. ECU

  71. Claraval

  72. claudio

  73. Commander Gomes

  74. Conceição da Aparecida

  75. Conceição da Barra de Minas

  76. Conceição das Alagoas

  77. Conceição das Pedras

  78. Conceição do Rio Verde

  79. Conceição dos Ouros

  80. Congonhal

  81. Conquest

  82. Consolation

  83. coconut Grove

  84. Cordisland

  85. coromandel

  86. Danta Stream

  87. Bom Jesus stream

  88. Bottom Stream

  89. crystals

  90. Christina

  91. fortress cruise

  92. Cruzilia

  93. Delfim Moreira

  94. delphinopolis

  95. Delta

  96. New Currency

  97. Dom Viçoso

  98. Pains of Indaiá

  99. doresópolis

  100. goldenquara

  101. Elói Mendes

  102. Golden Holy Spirit

  103. Stowage

  104. star of indaiá

  105. south star

  106. extreme

  107. Fame

  108. Ant

  109. Fortress of Mines

  110. Border

  111. fruity

  112. Gonçalves

  113. Grupiara

  114. guapé

  115. Guaranesia

  116. chief guard

  117. Guaxupé

  118. guimarania

  119. gurinhatã

  120. heliodora

  121. ibiá

  122. ibiraci

  123. Ibitiúra de Minas

  124. Ibituruna

  125. iguatama

  126. Ijaci

  127. illicit

  128. disbelievers

  129. Indianapolis

  130. Ingaí

  131. ipiaçu

  132. ipuiúna

  133. Iraí de Minas

  134. itajubá

  135. Itamogi

  136. itamonte

  137. Itanhandu

  138. Itapagipe

  139. Itapecerica

  140. itapeva

  141. Itau de Minas

  142. Ituiutaba

  143. Itumirim

  144. Iturama

  145. Itutinga

  146. jacuí

  147. Jacutinga

  148. japaraíba

  149. Jesuânia

  150. Juruaia

  151. Lagamar

  152. Silver Lagoon

  153. Lagoa Formosa

  154. lambari

  155. workings

  156. Freedom

  157. west lime tree

  158. Lamps

  159. Light

  160. Ax

  161. Mother of God of Minas

  162. Maria da Fé

  163. marmelópolis

  164. Martinho Campos

  165. morning

  166. Medeiros

  167. minduri

  168. Moema

  169. Monsignor Paulo

  170. Monte Alegre de Minas

  171. Monte Belo

  172. Mount Carmel

  173. Monte Santo de Minas

  174. Mount Zion

  175. munhoz

  176. muzambinho

  177. natércia

  178. Nazarene

  179. nepomucene

  180. New Bridge

  181. Nova Resende

  182. Olímpio Noronha

  183. Oliveira

  184. Fine gold

  185. pains

  186. paraguaçu

  187. paraisópolis

  188. pass four

  189. Pass Twenty

  190. steps

  191. Mine Ducks

  192. Sponsorship

  193. Indaiá stone

  194. Pedralva

  195. Pedrinopolis

  196. partridges

  197. pardons

  198. Pepper

  199. Pirajuba

  200. arapaima

  201. Piranguinho

  202. Piumhi

  203. flatness

  204. Deep Well

  205. Poços de Caldas

  206. Happy landing

  207. high landing

  208. Silver

  209. Pratapolis

  210. little silver

  211. President Olegário

  212. General Headquarters

  213. Ribeirão Vermelho

  214. Paranaíba River

  215. pilgrimage

  216. sacrament

  217. Santa Juliana

  218. Santana da Vargem

  219. Santana do Jacare

  220. Santa Rita de Caldas

  221. Santa Rita do Sapucai

  222. Santa Rosa da Serra

  223. Santa Vitória

  224. Santo Antonio do Amparo

  225. San Antonio do Monte

  226. Saint Benedict Abbot

  227. San Francisco de Paula

  228. San Francisco de Sales

  229. Sao Goncalo do Sapucai

  230. Saint Gotthard

  231. Saint John the Baptist of Glory

  232. Sao Joao da Mata

  233. São João del Rei

  234. Sao Jose da Barra

  235. Sao Jose do Alegre

  236. St. Lawrence

  237. Saint Peter of the Union

  238. Sao Roque de Minas

  239. Sao Sebastiao da Bela Vista

  240. San Sebastian do Oeste

  241. Sao Sebastiao do Paraíso

  242. Sao Sebastiao do Rio Verde

  243. São Thomé das Letras

  244. Saint James

  245. Saint Thomas Aquinas

  246. Sao Vicente de Minas

  247. Sapucaí-Mirim

  248. Senator Amaral

  249. Senator José Bento

  250. seritinge

  251. Serra da Saudade

  252. Serra do Salitre

  253. mountain range

  254. Serranos

  255. silvianopolis

  256. Soledade of Mines

  257. tapira

  258. tapiraí

  259. shots

  260. Moji stumps

  261. toledo

  262. three hearts

  263. three points

  264. tupaciguara

  265. cloudland

  266. uberaba

  267. uberlândia

  268. Mines Union

  269. Beautiful Vargem

  270. varginha

  271. ebb

  272. very true

  273. Virginia

  274. Wenceslau Braz

