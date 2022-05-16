Cold in MG: 274 cities are under alert due to low temperatures and there is a risk to health; list – Rádio Itatiaia

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) published an alert, this Monday (16/5), for more than 274 mining cities for the health risk due to the low temperature of up to 5ºC of the average. The notice is valid until next Wednesday (18/5).
“The week starts with cloudy skies and occurrences of rain in much of the state. This is because areas of stability favor the increase of clouds and occurrences of rain. In addition to the rains, temperatures should suffer a strong decline due to the advance of a mass of polar air. Consequently, we have a perspective of record cold and, especially, Serra da Mantiqueira can register negative temperatures throughout the week”, said meteorologist, Claudemir Azevedo.
Check the alert list:
- Dourados Abbey
- abaete
- long water
- aguanil
- Ayuruoca
- alagoa
- albertine
- privet
- Alpinópolis
- Alterosa
- andradas
- andrelândia
- araguari
- Arapora
- arapua
- Araújos
- araxá
- archburg
- arcs
- Sanded
- Baependi
- bamboo
- south flag
- Good Hope
- Mine mouth
- good order
- Bom Jesus da Penha
- good rest
- Good success
- Edge of the Forest
- Botelhos
- brazópolis
- Bueno Brandão
- Cape Green
- Mine Waterfall
- golden waterfall
- syrups
- Camacho
- Camanducaia
- Cambuí
- Cambuquira
- Campaign
- country
- green field
- Beautiful field
- Middle Field
- Flower field
- Campos Altos
- General Fields
- canapolis
- green cane
- lamps
- capetinga
- capinopolis
- Capitol
- careaçu
- Carmo da Cachoeira
- Carmo da Mata
- Carmo de Minas
- Carmo do Paranaíba
- Carmo do Rio Claro
- Lamb
- frowns
- Carvalhopolis
- oaks
- Rich Gravel
- Cassia
- caxambu
- Cedro do Abaeté
- ECU
- Claraval
- claudio
- Commander Gomes
- Conceição da Aparecida
- Conceição da Barra de Minas
- Conceição das Alagoas
- Conceição das Pedras
- Conceição do Rio Verde
- Conceição dos Ouros
- Congonhal
- Conquest
- Consolation
- coconut Grove
- Cordisland
- coromandel
- Danta Stream
- Bom Jesus stream
- Bottom Stream
- crystals
- Christina
- fortress cruise
- Cruzilia
- Delfim Moreira
- delphinopolis
- Delta
- New Currency
- Dom Viçoso
- Pains of Indaiá
- doresópolis
- goldenquara
- Elói Mendes
- Golden Holy Spirit
- Stowage
- star of indaiá
- south star
- extreme
- Fame
- Ant
- Fortress of Mines
- Border
- fruity
- Gonçalves
- Grupiara
- guapé
- Guaranesia
- chief guard
- Guaxupé
- guimarania
- gurinhatã
- heliodora
- ibiá
- ibiraci
- Ibitiúra de Minas
- Ibituruna
- iguatama
- Ijaci
- illicit
- disbelievers
- Indianapolis
- Ingaí
- ipiaçu
- ipuiúna
- Iraí de Minas
- itajubá
- Itamogi
- itamonte
- Itanhandu
- Itapagipe
- Itapecerica
- itapeva
- Itau de Minas
- Ituiutaba
- Itumirim
- Iturama
- Itutinga
- jacuí
- Jacutinga
- japaraíba
- Jesuânia
- Juruaia
- Lagamar
- Silver Lagoon
- Lagoa Formosa
- lambari
- workings
- Freedom
- west lime tree
- Lamps
- Light
- Ax
- Mother of God of Minas
- Maria da Fé
- marmelópolis
- Martinho Campos
- morning
- Medeiros
- minduri
- Moema
- Monsignor Paulo
- Monte Alegre de Minas
- Monte Belo
- Mount Carmel
- Monte Santo de Minas
- Mount Zion
- munhoz
- muzambinho
- natércia
- Nazarene
- nepomucene
- New Bridge
- Nova Resende
- Olímpio Noronha
- Oliveira
- Fine gold
- pains
- paraguaçu
- paraisópolis
- pass four
- Pass Twenty
- steps
- Mine Ducks
- Sponsorship
- Indaiá stone
- Pedralva
- Pedrinopolis
- partridges
- pardons
- Pepper
- Pirajuba
- arapaima
- Piranguinho
- Piumhi
- flatness
- Deep Well
- Poços de Caldas
- Happy landing
- high landing
- Silver
- Pratapolis
- little silver
- President Olegário
- General Headquarters
- Ribeirão Vermelho
- Paranaíba River
- pilgrimage
- sacrament
- Santa Juliana
- Santana da Vargem
- Santana do Jacare
- Santa Rita de Caldas
- Santa Rita do Sapucai
- Santa Rosa da Serra
- Santa Vitória
- Santo Antonio do Amparo
- San Antonio do Monte
- Saint Benedict Abbot
- San Francisco de Paula
- San Francisco de Sales
- Sao Goncalo do Sapucai
- Saint Gotthard
- Saint John the Baptist of Glory
- Sao Joao da Mata
- São João del Rei
- Sao Jose da Barra
- Sao Jose do Alegre
- St. Lawrence
- Saint Peter of the Union
- Sao Roque de Minas
- Sao Sebastiao da Bela Vista
- San Sebastian do Oeste
- Sao Sebastiao do Paraíso
- Sao Sebastiao do Rio Verde
- São Thomé das Letras
- Saint James
- Saint Thomas Aquinas
- Sao Vicente de Minas
- Sapucaí-Mirim
- Senator Amaral
- Senator José Bento
- seritinge
- Serra da Saudade
- Serra do Salitre
- mountain range
- Serranos
- silvianopolis
- Soledade of Mines
- tapira
- tapiraí
- shots
- Moji stumps
- toledo
- three hearts
- three points
- tupaciguara
- cloudland
- uberaba
- uberlândia
- Mines Union
- Beautiful Vargem
- varginha
- ebb
- very true
- Virginia
- Wenceslau Braz