Covid in China: Brazilian in Shanghai reports fear of contracting covid and being taken to isolation

  • Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Camila Félix

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

“I’ve had several crying spells thinking about what can happen to my dogs if I get covid”, says Camila Félix

Brazilian Camila Félix has been locked up, alone with her three dogs, in an apartment in Shanghai, China, for more than 40 days. Until Tuesday (10), she could go down for a few minutes, for a quick walk with the animals in the condominium.

But on Wednesday (11), the security guard at the complex of buildings where she lives announced in the megaphone: “No one can leave the apartments, this building is on red alert for covid.”

Now, she can only open the door of her house to get emergency supplies sent by the government, such as food and hygiene products, and put the garbage outside.

“The situation is very unpredictable. We don’t know how long it will last. The lockdown started on April 1st and was supposed to last four days, but more than 40 days have passed”, she tells BBC News Brasil.

