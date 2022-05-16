Covid in North Korea: from 1st confirmed case to 1 million with ‘fever’ in less than a week

Employee disinfects shop in Pyongyang on March 18, 2022

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Analysts point out that North Koreans are more vulnerable to the virus due to the lack of vaccines and the precariousness of the health system.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the army to help distribute medicine to the population, amid an outbreak of covid.

More than a million people have fallen ill, but Pyongyang has only called the illness “fever”, according to state media.

About 50 people have died, but it is unclear how many of those people have tested positive for covid. North Korea does not have many tests for covid, so there are few confirmed cases.

Analysts point out that North Koreans are more vulnerable to the virus due to the lack of vaccines and the precariousness of the health system. A national lockdown is in place in the country.

