Criminal dresses up as a health professional and kidnaps couple in front of the UPA, on the coast of SP: ‘stay alert’ | Santos and Region

A mother reported the despair of having her child kidnapped in front of a public health unit in Peruíbe, on the coast of São Paulo. The boy was with a friend inside the car when a criminal, wearing clothes similar to those used by health professionals, appeared armed, approached them and took them into captivity. The story, in this case, ended with the offender arrested and the pair released, but the woman warns the population to avoid new victims and a different outcome.

“Don’t stay in the car or look at your cell phone. The two spent moments of terror, with a gun to their heads”, remembers the mother, who did not want to be identified.

According to her, her son was waiting for her in the parking lot of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city when he was taken into captivity by criminals. “He was threatened by a person who was apparently dressing like the people in the UPA.”

To the g1, the woman said that her son had parked at the place while she was visiting her husband, who is hospitalized in the unit. “Our friend who was close to him [no carro] was also taken,” he said.

Police also seized objects that had been stolen and simulacra used in the crimes — Photo: Disclosure Military Police

The victims were threatened until the police arrived. Worried about the situation, the mother of the kidnapped young man made an alert to the residents of the city. “Stay alert when you go to the UPA or anywhere. Don’t stay inside the car or look at your cell phone,” she vented her.

The PM reported that it was called to attend a case of kidnapping with car theft. During the search, the police located the victim’s vehicle and, as they approached, the criminal tried to escape. During the chase, the criminal crashed his car into a tree.

He even got out of the car, got rid of a simulacrum [arma de mentira] and ran towards a mangrove near the site.

Kidnapping took place in the parking lot of the UPA in Peruíbe — Photo: Web Rádio Juréia

At that time, the victims were in the car and informed the police that the kidnapper had taken them to a shack in a forested area, where they were threatened and interrogated.

The military police entered the woods and located the criminal, who tried to flee once more, but was stopped. In captivity, objects that had been stolen and stolen from other victims were also found and seized.

Objects found in captivity were seized and taken to the municipal police station — Photo: Disclosure Military Police

The criminal was taken to the Police Station Headquarters of Peruíbe, as well as the objects found in captivity. The offender remains at the disposal of justice and must answer for theft and kidnapping.

city ​​hall positioning

In a note sent to g1, the city government informed that the health unit has access controllers and monitoring cameras to assist in the security of the place. The municipal administration also highlighted that it helped to identify the path taken by the criminal with the stolen vehicle.

Regarding security, the city added that the incident was attended by the Military Police and that the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) makes regular patrols in all municipal public facilities, which includes health units throughout the municipality.

Television, electrical equipment, suitcases and other objects were found in captivity — Photo: Disclosure Military Police