Cyberpunk 2077 is recreated in Unreal Engine 5; see the video

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest target for Unreal Engine 5 explorers. A fan demonstrated the RPG using the Epic Games graphics engine and surprised the community with the quality delivered by the tool.

Known as Enfant Terrible, the indie developer and YouTuber decided to imagine what the Night City of a new Cyberpunk would look like if CD Projekt RED chose to produce the next title in the series at UE5. Both the packages used to recreate the metropolis and the characters were obtained from Epic’s own store, he says.

Check out what Cyberpunk 2077 would look like in Unreal Engine 5:

Those who have been using UE5 in content production have been delivering videos capable of catching the attention of the community. One of the most recent, where a subway station is adapted as a dark setting, shows how terrifying the setting is if the resource is used for horror games.

CD Projekt RED remains focused on Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED has announced the production of a new The Witcher, however, the developer’s focus remains on Cyberpunk 2077. The Polish team is divided into groups, and one of them has as its main objective the completion of the title’s first major expansion. Look!