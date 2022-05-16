Dengue virus strain found for the first time in Brazil is more transmissible and harmful; see how to prevent

Strain discovered in Aparecida de Goiânia is associated with more severe cases of the disease in Asia and Africa; researchers believe she entered the country on the border with Acre

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the transmitter of dengue



scientists of Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), in partnership with the Central Public Health Laboratory of Goiás (Lacen-GO), detected the cosmopolitan genotype of serotype 2 of the dengue. Normally, it is present in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Pacific countries, being the most widespread lineage in the world. The identification was carried out in February this year, in a sample of a case that took place in November 2021, in the city of Aparecida de Goiânia, in Goiás. This was only the second time the genotype was recorded in the Americas, following an outbreak in Peru, in 2019. An article about detection was published on the platform medRxiv, which allows for the rapid dissemination of results, without peer review. The work was also submitted for publication in a scientific journal, still under review.

“We report the first confirmed case of the cosmopolitan DENV-2 genotype isolated from a male patient from Aparecida de Goiânia, in the Midwest of Brazil. Using nanopore sequencing and phylogenetic analyses, our results provide the first preliminary insight into the introduction of this emerging genotype in Brazil and South America. THE Young pan, Rachel Stucchiinfectious disease specialist Unicamp and consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseasestalked about the virus, explaining that it is a lineage of the four types of dengue and known to have a higher transmissibility than other genotypes. “The dengue virus has four serotypes, from 1 to 4, and each one can be divided into different strains or genotypes. For the first time, genotype 2 of dengue virus type 2, also called cosmopolitan genotype, was found in Brazil. And what’s the concern? It has a much easier transmission capacity than other dengue viruses and is potentially responsible for causing more severe dengue,” said Raquel.

Although it is not possible to say, the researchers suspect that the virus entered the country from Peru, on the border with Acre. The pathogen detected in Goiás resembles two microorganisms isolated during the outbreak in the Peruvian province of Madre de Dios. “Everything indicates that the introduction to the Americas took place from Asia, probably through intercontinental travel. However, to understand the dynamics of dispersion in the American continent, we need to have more samples sequenced”, highlighted Marta Giovanetti, co-author of the study and postdoctoral fellow at the Flavivirus Laboratory at IOC/Fiocruz, in a note released by the foundation. “Active genomic surveillance in the Madre de Dios region, with genetic sequencing of dengue 2 samples, would be important to understand this introduction and guide actions to contain viral spread.”

Luiz Carlos Júnior Alcantara, a researcher at the Flavivirus Laboratory at the IOC/Fiocruz, has the same fear as Stucchi about the spread of the disease in Brazil. “We still don’t know how the cosmopolitan genotype will proliferate in the country. Worldwide, it is much more distributed and causes more cases than the Asian-American genotype, which has been circulating in Brazil for years. The global picture indicates that the cosmopolitan lineage has the capacity to spread easily”, highlighted the scientist. However, the researchers responsible for the discovery say that, for now, there is no evidence that the new strain is related to the increase in dengue cases in Goiás this year.

Brazil on alert

When talking about prevention, Raquel Stucchi says that “the care to avoid dengue is the same, regardless of the genotype of the virus”. However, she warns of the risks involving the greater transmissibility of the virus: “We need to be even more attentive to avoid transmission”. Among the main methods to contain the spread of dengue is the elimination of places with standing water, which serve as breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the disease. Another method, highlighted by both the infectologist and Fiocruz, is the maintenance of an observation and investigation group to identify new genomes and find out which ones are circulating in Brazilian territory.

How to prevent dengue*

Do not leave the water stagnant: keep the gutters clean, leave bottles and containers upside down, clean the plant pot dishes weekly, keep the trashcans well covered and the drains clean;

Avoid endemic areas or areas with the presence of the mosquito;

Install protective screens on windows and doors;

Use mosquito repellent;

​In mosquito-infested areas, wear clothing that protects your arms and legs.

*Fontes: Ministério da Saúde, Hospital Albert Einstein e Hospital Oswaldo Cruz