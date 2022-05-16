Dengue: with more than 39,000 probable cases and one death, peak should be registered from this week in DF | Federal District

Of the total, 37,677 are from residents of the capital and the rest, from people from other states who were assisted in the DF. The data represent an increase in 531.6% in the number of infected among Brasilia residents, compared to the same period in 2021, when they were recorded 5,939 probable cases.

Until the last bulletin, the Federal District recorded one death from dengue this year. The victim is a resident of Sobradinho II, aged between 60 and 69 years, whose identity was not disclosed.

With 6,982 probable cases, Ceilândia is the region with the highest number of dengue records. Then appears Samambaia, with 3,535 cases, and São Sebastião, with 2,438 Notifications (see below).

2 of 3 Dengue cases by region, in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Dengue cases by region, in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction

How to prevent dengue

Dengue is transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti, a mosquito that usually circulates in hot and rainy regions. Standing water, such as that which accumulates in potted plant dishes, gutters and bottles in the backyard, is where the insect breeds.

To prevent the reproduction of Aedes aegypti at home and, consequently, reduce mosquito attacks, the Ministry of Health has put together a series of guidelines. Check it out below:

Make use of repellent whenever you are in areas considered to be infested. The most recommended by the WHO are based on Icaridin and offer up to 12 hours of protection;

Prioritize the use of light, light clothing that covers the entire body – Aedes aegypti is attracted to sweat and dark colors;

Do routine exams and, in case of symptoms similar to those of dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and zika virus, look for the nearest health unit and consult a doctor.

3 of 3 Residences in Vicente Pires, DF, receive a joint effort from the Environmental Surveillance against dengue — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde Residences in Vicente Pires, DF, receive a joint effort from the Environmental Surveillance against dengue — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde

Use protective screens with holes of a maximum of 1.5 millimeters in the windows of the house;

Leave doors and windows closed, especially during sunrise and sunset;

Keep the home ground always clean and free of materials or debris that could be breeding grounds;

Cover the vats and water tanks;

Keep the gutters always clean;

Always leave bottles upside down;

Keep trash cans well covered;

Leave drains clean and with screen application;

Clean weekly or fill potted plant dishes with sand;

Clean the water pots for animals with a brush or loofah;

Clean all the decoration accessories that are outside the house and avoid the accumulation of water in dirty tires and gutters, for example;

Place electrical repellents near windows – use is contraindicated for allergic people;

Candles or citronella essence diffusers can also be used;

Avoid perfumed hygiene products, as they can attract insects;

Remove accumulated water in the service area, behind the washing machine;

Put sand in the potted plants.