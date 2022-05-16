Doctor of the famous, Ludhmila Hajjar faces the avalanche of the ‘covid of the heart’

The doctor Ludhmila Hajjar is on the front line of the fight against the avalanche of cases of diseases arising in the heart as a result of covid-19. “Cardiovascular cases have increased 100% in Brazil. I’m living it day to day. My office is full”, began the conversation, by videoconference, with reporter Paula Bonelli.

Catching her breath after attending to a patient who was having a heart attack, the 44-year-old cardiology professor at the USP School of Medicine spoke about her activity that encompasses several specialties, including the role of doctor for celebrities and authorities.

His office is next to the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Vila Nova Conceição, in São Paulo, where he recently saw Senator Davi Alcolumbre during his hospitalization. In March 2021, she declined Jair Bolsonaro’s invitation to become Minister of Health, replacing Eduardo Pazuello.

For Ludhmila, the female doctor is more prepared to face the hard routine of the ICUs than the men. “A woman today is a fearless being,” she said. Despite having a strong personality, she was not comfortable making clicks holding the coffee, as proposed to illustrate this conversation, “I’m shy”, she confessed.

Should the doctor have political pretensions?

I think it depends, there are citizens who have a talent for politics, a predisposition. It’s not my case. Health is so important and we have suffered so much in public health policies.

Why did you agree to go talk to Jair Bolsonaro about ministry?

I was more thinking about the pandemic and all the bad things that were happening to Brazil. Today, thinking coldly, I think I can help a lot more as a doctor.

Why did you decline the invitation?

We didn’t understand each other. I was surprised to have gone there because I already knew the line. But, because of my feeling of trying to help people, I believed that it could be different. Conversations showed that we have different lines.

Is five days of isolation for those who test positive for Covid enough in your view?

No, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended up releasing these recommendations and then the Ministry of Health endorsed it because Ômicron came as a big new wave. So as not to destroy the economic strength of society, which is trying to rebuild itself. And then there were seven days of isolation. After five days, do the antigen test. Only leave the house if it is negative. We know, however, that most of the time the patient still eliminates the virus on average for ten days.

What should presidential candidates propose for health?

It is necessary to review and propose a financing plan for the SUS in the light of current health. Medicines, diagnoses, celerity are lacking. It is possible to greatly improve the SUS with a public-private partnership, in an environment without corruption.

What are the problems of private health in Brazil?

It also needs to be revised. Today, there is a very large heterogeneity in the type of service, many operators, plans, excellent hospitals, others very bad, very different treatments. For example, you prescribe a treatment with scientific evidence that changes the person’s life and the plan does not approve, nor more complex and expensive procedures.

And the program that you will lead at Qualicorp?

It is a service focused on health prevention. The logic of Brazilians is to seek treatment when a diagnosis is made. Our medicine is very therapeutic and not very preventive, the idea is to make medicine focused on health promotion.

How did you become a famous doctor?

I think it’s a natural thing. The people who advertise are our own patients. I never mentioned my patient in a report. One indicates to the other, then you start to enter this world that has artists, politicians, the Judiciary staff.

Do you still have shifts?

Yes, I do direct shifts. I work at night, I work late at night, but I don’t give specific shifts with fixed hours. That’s why I have these dark circles.

Does the female doctor face an ICU better than the male?

I think women face any challenge better, it’s not just the ICU. The woman today is a fearless being, she has overcome many challenges, she is more courageous. People are ready for war.