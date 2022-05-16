Employment and development based on health plans

Area gained importance with the pandemic. User seeks alternatives to maintain the service. It is necessary to offer an increasingly personalized service, looking at the individual in a different way

The pandemic has not only brought about a movement to accelerate changes in the health sector, but an important reflection on how to diversify services to meet all consumption profiles. After all, according to the Anab Survey (National Association of Benefit Administrators) on health plans, more than 80% of Brazilians are more concerned about access to treatments. And this activity is relevant to the country in different ways. It needs to be analyzed more carefully and not just as an expense. The global study The Future of Healthcare – 2021, organized by PwC, interviewed more than 150 industry executives, and confirms that the race for innovative solutions is just beginning.

The result of the Health Satellite Account, work developed by technicians from government agencies and by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), for the year 2019, confirms the trend. The sector generates jobs, income and is responsible for the highest growth in the number of occupations between 2010 and 2019: 62.9%. For the 2011-2019 period of the same survey, it was possible to observe that, even in years of economic crisis, the final consumption of health goods and services grew more or fell less than that of other sectors of goods and services of the economy. This reinforces the idea that the health plan is a desired good and a valued achievement.

Private health services are among the main health expenses of Brazilian consumers and account for 67.5% of total final consumption expenses in the segment. Health has gained importance and the user is looking for alternatives to maintain the service. Between 2019 and 2021, the biggest search for grace period portability took place between January and March 2021 and the search for a cheaper plan (46%) led the motivations.

The concern of Brazilians with health – especially at the height of the pandemic – is reflected in the evolution of beneficiaries. The number of health plan users in the country surpassed 49 million in March, the highest since January 2016, according to data from the National Supplementary Health Agency. The sector has registered consecutive increases in beneficiaries since July 2020. In one year, there was an increase of 1.27 million customers in medical-hospital plans.

The country has around 700 active operators and each one offers a differentiated service portfolio. Consumers are free to choose the service, but it is necessary to identify a product that fits their budget, especially in this period when the purchasing power of Brazilians has decreased by 21%. The beneficiary must consider, at the time of contracting, that paying less does not classify the service, but it is necessary to seek a product aimed at health prevention, not just the hospital network.

In 2021, Intermédica, with 4.3 million beneficiaries, and Hapvida, with 4.2 million, led the ranking of operators. With the merger, which took place in February this year, the two together add 8.5 million lives.

In search of efficiency, the health sector has been gaining prominence in the mergers and acquisitions market. Transformation is a common trend in various sectors. Now, the movement reaches the health sector. From the beginning of 2021 to the first quarter of this year, the industry carried out around 150 transactions, which reached the level of BRL 20 billion, according to PwC.

The dynamism of the sector increasingly favors the consumer, with more comprehensive portfolios and a novelty, the LIFECare system, which should make a difference in the future. Expanding the look of health for the long term, the well-being and longevity of the beneficiaries. The participation of regulators in the last two years has made the service more complete and faster with the inclusion of new technologies and digital health solutions. The health crisis transformed several activities and the health sector also had to reinvent itself. Taking advantage of opportunities that could facilitate interactions, such as telehealth care.

The Chamber of Deputies, in April 2022, taking into account advances in technology, approved the modality of providing health services and extended remote care to all health professionals. The only requirement is the mandatory registration, in the regional councils of medicine, of the intermediary companies of medical services. The ethical supervision of the professional exercise of telehealth, for regulated health activities, will be the responsibility of the federal councils. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The changes in the market do not stop, mainly because the sector understands more and more that the customer is the central point in this type of business. Beneficiaries’ demands, in search of better service, promote simple changes that can make a difference, such as the creation of a concierge service for more humanized health care. Qualiclass arrives as a novelty, with the aim of offering a welcoming focused on integral health.

The digital transformation in health has arrived to meet the needs of the agents involved in the service: patients, health professionals, administrative, executives, etc. Evolution is still going. The results of the ICT Health 2021 survey – data collected between January and August 2021 – organized by the Internet Steering Committee (CGI.br), show that the sector still has challenges. Only 29% of establishments had an IT area or department. In private services, attendance is 40% and, among public services, 17%. In this scenario, 20% of health establishments had health professionals in the IT area.

When looking at the future of the health care system, I identify the need to offer an increasingly personalized service, looking at the individual in a different way. A more integrated service, where the beneficiary’s lifestyle is considered to define the type of care and where the patient’s role in treatment includes the beneficiary’s active participation and greater autonomy.

Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo is a lawyer specializing in law and health, president and coordinator of the Supplementary Health Law Center at Escola Superior de Advocacia.