European Center accounts for 12 deaths worldwide from hepatitis outbreak | Health

Brazil investigates 28 cases of the disease

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reports that about 12 children have already died from the outbreak of “mystery hepatitis” that has been affecting several countries. The agency also highlights that approximately 450 young people contracted the disease.

The United Kingdom is the country with the highest number of registered cases, 176 in total. Then comes the United States, with 110 children contracting the disease so far.

However, the lack of surveillance by health agencies in some countries could make the number of young people who contracted hepatitis amid the global outbreak even higher.

At least 21 countries have identified cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children since April. Most of them affected young people up to 10 years of age.

Faced with the registration of new suspected cases of “mystery hepatitis” in Brazil, the Ministry of Health installed this Friday (13) a Situation Room to monitor reported cases of the disease, which especially affects children.

The objective of the initiative is to accompany the investigation of diagnoses reported in the country and carry out a survey of evidence to identify possible causes.

