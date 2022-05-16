Extortionate Readjustment of Health Plans | SEGS

When it is customary to write with a certain assiduity, the columnist, or the chronicler, however he wants or should be called, ends up confiding with his readers what happens to his own situation in terms of matter related to his dissertation.

So, in this case, when it comes to enjoying another weekend, that deplorable and also unpleasant situation sometimes happens, which makes it imperative to share it with our esteemed and dedicated readers.

Well then. Everyone!

I recently received a laconic email from the administrator of a health plan warning me, or giving me an account, that as of June my monthly fee will be readjusted – they are made annually – by 12%. Exactly. READJUSTMENT.

On the other hand, no one ignores that collective membership plans are increased without the need to consult the supervisory body.

By any chance, is there any interest on the part of the inspection body to put a brake on such exorbitant increases?

Oh! I understood. What counts is the increase in the party fund, also without consulting any good or evil citizen, whatever!

This, in other words, is villainy. It’s old-fashioned!

I’m not feeling comfortable making any kind of more detailed consideration here in relation to the legal part, as if it were dealing with an excessively burdensome contract. He certainly is.

More than this. It is a contract in which there is a purely potestative condition in which whoever wants and should obey, allegedly, those who are subject to them commands.

That’s what happens in the world and always has!

It is no wonder that the great Ruy Barbosa already said to the four corners: economic power will always be above law.

And the Judiciary? It will simply say that there is no law regulating such a situation.

I have already stated on several occasions here and elsewhere that the regulation is a simple auxiliary of the law. However, when there is no governing law in the specific case, what happens? ANYTHING.

Catilinarians were shouted, crowds and mobs rose and the consumer – the vulnerable one – was relegated to oblivion.

On the other hand, it has already been recommended that the National Federation of Supplementary Health and the Brazilian Association of Health Plans should, on the occasion of the pandemic, study a temporary suspension of annual readjustments of their tuition. This “recommendation” measure included individual medical-hospital plans, collective membership plans (unions/associations) and small and medium-sized companies with up to 29 lives covered, as I have already pointed out elsewhere.

This has never happened and will never happen, whether due to a pandemic or for any other reason. That simple!

The readjustments are imposed, period.

When the project that provided for the Emergency and Transitional Legal Regime of Private Law Legal Relations (RJET) in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), they, health plans were, literally, outside these emergency measures.

I always ask myself and keep asking: Was there a nap by the legislator??? Of course not.

There are certain economic slices of the market that tower over good or evil.

Do supervisory bodies adopt the well-known and well-known expression “blind eye” in the face of such situations, since they are not supervised as they should actually be conducted?

What is wanted and what I have repeatedly stated in my comments is the achievement of true distributive justice and not of conditions imposed without any commiseration, as a rule, to the detriment of certain stages of economic fragility that we are currently being victimized.

Such procedures take a course of unimaginable consequences, which, in the end, flow into the Public Power exercised by the state. Poor Leviathan!

The people, I believe, find themselves indignant and even irascible in the face of mere “recommendations”.

Over the years, we have become immune to certain attitudes that are not suited to a situation of so much contempt on the part of certain business classes, which only aim at profit as an inexhaustible source of always wanting more and more.

Urge and cry for an end to this abominable type of behavior.

Porto Alegre, 05/13/2022

Voltaire Marensi – Lawyer and Professor