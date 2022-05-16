G7 warns Russia against annexation of territories: “We will never recognize”

posted on 05/15/2022 06:00



(credit: Dilmar Dikoff/AFP)

A new pressure mechanism began to be tested yesterday by the G7 — the seven most industrialized countries in the world (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom). At the end of a meeting in the northern German city of Wangels, the group’s foreign ministers issued a warning to the government of Vladimir Putin: “We will never recognize the borders that Russia tries to change with its military intervention.”

In a statement, they pledged to keep their commitment to “support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea” – a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. The G7 decision was announced four days after Avril Haines, director of the National Intelligence of the United States, to state in the US Congress that Russia plans to capture all of southern Ukraine and create a land bridge linking it to Transnistria, a breakaway region located in Moldova.

Annalena Baerbovk, Germany’s foreign minister, believes that Ukraine must “decide on its own” on the matter “because it is its territory”. “We will support the measures … that Ukraine will take to guarantee freedom and peace in the country,” she said. Germany assumes the presidency of the G7 this year. The group announced further resolutions regarding the risk of Russia’s use of unconventional weapons, Belarus’ influence in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and China’s attempt to stop or minimize the impact of sanctions imposed by the international community against Moscow.

Professor of comparative politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University, Olexiy Haran told the Courier that he was not surprised by the stance of the G7. “The international community has not recognized Crimeira, nor the puppet republics of 2014 (Donetsk and Luhansk, in the east). Nor will it recognize further Russian interventions,” he warned. Anton Suslov, an expert at the School of Political Analysis (naUKMA) in Kiev, also considered that the G7 declaration is in line with what is expected of the international community in relation to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“Russia’s response is more interesting and no less outrageous. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, declared that Moscow ‘does not care about the non-recognition of new borders by the G7’ and that ‘the will The truth of the people who live there is important.’ It is quite cynical to appeal to ‘popular will’ when persecutions against Ukrainian activists, journalists and politicians continue in territories temporarily occupied by Russia,” he told the report.

The signs of border expansion are increasingly evident. In the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, pro-Russian officials have announced that they will ask the Kremlin for annexation to Russia. “There will be a request (to the Russian president) to make the Kherson region a full subject of the Russian Federation,” said Kirill Stremusov, deputy head of the civic-military administration of this territory in northern Crimea.

In Mariupol (southeast), Ukrainian authorities accused Moscow of preparing a referendum to decide whether the important port city will be incorporated into Russia. On Friday, South Ossetia’s leader, Anatoly Bibilov, also called for a popular consultation to be held on July 17 for this breakaway region of Georgia to comment on its integration into the Russian Federation.

Kharkiv

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine assured that Russian troops are withdrawing from around Kharkiv (northeast), the second largest city in the country – before the war, there were 1.4 million inhabitants. According to the Ukrainian military, the Russians are now concentrating on guarding supply routes, while firing mortars and artillery into the Donetsk province, in the Donbass region, partly controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists.

Kharkiv resident Glib Mazepa, 35, told the Post that the Ukrainian army had driven enemies close to the Russian border. “The Russians entered the city once, in April. In recent days, they were positioned to the north and east of Kharkiv, firing mortars at close range. The Ukrainian counterattack began on April 20 and was successful, releasing villages in the region”, he said. “One of the villages, 20 km from Kharkiv, was under occupation for 20 days. When Russian soldiers left, they rounded up the teachers and executed them. In another village, they raped the school principal for a week, then murdered her.”

Mazepa said the last intense artillery fire on Kharkiv took place on 4 May. “It happened 1.5 km from my house. Since then, we have been bombed with rockets. One of them went down near the airport. Residents are returning to the city. There have been lines on the roads since Wednesday. The main problem now is it’s the oil shortage. The Russians destroyed the pipelines,” said the resident.

If in Kharkiv the situation is a little calmer, in Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense recorded 30 bombings in 24 hours and reported frequent fighting across the front line of Donetsk.



