Guinea-Bissau President dissolves Parliament and dismisses Government | World

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo dissolved the country’s parliament, accusing deputies of corruption, among other issues, he said on Monday (16).

According to information from the VOA portal, he kept Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam and Deputy Prime Minister Soares Sambu.

The small West African country has seen frequent political turmoil, with ten coups or coup attempts since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974. In February, Embalo survived the last failed coup and assassination attempt.

“The National People’s Assembly defended and protected, under the pretext of parliamentary immunity, deputies heavily indicted for crimes of corruption, harmful administration and embezzlement,” Embalo said in a statement.

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea-Bissau during a visit to South Africa — Photo: Kopano Tlape/Handout via Reuters

He also referred to “persistent and insurmountable differences” between the national assembly and other branches of government, justifying the dissolution of parliament.