Gunman kills one and leaves several injured in California – 05/15/2022 – World

At least one person died and five were injured in a gun attack at a Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods, southern California, on Sunday, officials said.

“We have detained a person and recovered a weapon that may be involved,” tweeted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The attack took place at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, a town of 18,000 inhabitants 80 kilometers from Los Angeles. About 90% of residents are residents of Laguna Woods Village, a retirement community for people aged 55 and over.

A Taiwanese congregation was in the church at the time of the attack, but officials did not say if they were the target.

The governor’s office in California said on Twitter that “no one should be afraid to go to their place of worship”. “Our thoughts are with the victims, the community and everyone affected by this tragic event.”

The attack comes just a day after another gunshot attack, which took place on Saturday (14), at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in which ten people died and at least three were injured.

All the victims in California were adults and were taken to hospital, police said. One person died on the spot. Authorities have yet to make any statement on the motives for the attack.

On Saturday, the Buffalo attack, which took place in a predominantly black neighborhood, is being investigated as a hate crime as well as an act of racially motivated violent extremism, the FBI and police said.

Of the 13 people hit in Buffalo, 11 were black and two were white. The 18-year-old shooter was white.