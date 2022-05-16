Heat in South Asia close to the limit supported by the human body

The heat is close to human limits in parts of India and Pakistan, plagued by a brutal heat wave that has lasted since March ordinary huge economic cost and that also punishes nature with animal and bird deaths falling from the sky with the extreme temperatures approaching or passing the 50ºC mark in the region.

On Friday, the city of Jacobabad, located in Pakistan’s Sindh province, reached a high of 50.0°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported. On Saturday, Jacobabad returned to highs in the range of 50ºC with 51.0ºC, the highest measured on the planet so far this year, surpassing the 50.7ºC observed in Australia in the summer. In India, several cities had monthly or absolute heat records this Saturday with up to 48.8ºC in Banda.

It is true that the heat is causing a high number of deaths among the residents of India and Pakistan, but there are no reliable estimates or official estimates of victims among the population by the governments of both countries. Jacobabad, which has a population of almost 200,000, reached a peak wet-bulb temperature of 33.1°C yesterday afternoon, close to the theoretical limit for human survival of 35°C. The practical limit for prolonged exposure is 25°C to 31°C.

Although the so-called heat index (thermal sensation) informs the thermal stress due to high temperatures combined with high humidity, the index most used in the world today to scale heat to a dangerous level, a The most accurate measure of heat stress is the wet bulb temperature.which can be measured by placing a damp cloth around the bulb of a thermometer.

The wet bulb temperature increases with increasing temperature and humidity and is a measure of “smothering”. As the human skin temperature averages close to 35ºC OR 36ºC, wet bulb temperatures above this critical value prevent all people from dissipating internal heat, leading to fatal consequences within hours, even in healthy people and in conditions well ventilated.

The US National Weather Service sets the “hazard” threshold for wet bulb at 24.6°C and “Extreme hazard” at 29.1°C, assuming a relative humidity of 45%. However, experiments show that a wet bulb temperature considerably close to 31°C is likely to be fatal for healthy young people.

A 2022 study evaluating the 35°C wet-bulb temperature adaptability threshold for young, healthy subjects had participants swallow a small capsule-encased radiotelemetry device that measured their core temperature while performing tasks that mimicked the basic activities of daily living, until they could no longer maintain their core temperature without overheating.

The experiment found that healthy young adults could not survive prolonged exposure to wet bulb temperatures of 30°C to 31°C in humid environments and 25°C to 28°C in warmer environments. For seniors and people with health issues, the critical wet-bulb temperature is likely even lower.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said March’s maximum temperatures were the highest in nearly 125 years and rainfall was only a quarter to a third of normal. The atmospheric pattern of very hot weather persisted throughout April and the first half of May, further aggravating the drought.

“It’s like fire burning all around,” said worker Shafi Mohammad, a villager on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Jacobabad, where residents struggle to find reliable access to safe drinking water. Across the country, the PMD warned that temperatures were between 6°C and 9°C above normal, with the capital Islamabad – as well as the provincial centers of Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar – recording temperatures of around 40°C.