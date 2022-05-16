Help for rectal cancer surgery

I’m Paulo, I created this crowdfunding to pay for the rectal cancer surgery of my mother, Maria Izabel. She is 69 years old, started to have bleeding and diarrhea since October 2021 and lost 15 kilos. in February 2022 she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. The colonoscopy device (imaging exam) did not even pass through the rectum, as the tumor is obstructing the passage. The week before last, in consultation with the oncologist of the public system, the doctor asked my mother if she had already done the exams with an anesthesiologist and cardiologist for surgery, my mother said that they had not called her yet, the doctor said: “what do you mean”? Your surgery can’t wait, your rectum is blocked. The doctor said: you will consult with the oncologist surgeon and he will say that your surgery is urgent, when consulting with the oncologist, he said that he cannot give urgency and that every case of cancer is urgent.. my mother told the doctor that she cannot but defecating, feels pain and has hemorrhages. So on Friday, 05/13, I got an appointment, a private consultation with an oncologist, a specialist in rectal cancer surgery and he was impressed that it was a case of obstruction of the rectum and said that the surgery is very urgent. If the intestine ruptures, the feces will go into the abdominal cavity and she may die. We already lost our father with stomach cancer, now we are almost losing our mother and we decided to resort to private surgery, because until now the public health system has not even placed a colostomy bag to prevent her from dying with feces in the abdominal cavity, they didn’t even prescribe any pain medicine and she is in bed suffering without any treatment. The surgery costs BRL 50,000.00. But the doctor said that if there are unforeseen events such as: loosening the clamps that will secure the intestine to the anus creating a new rectum, if she needs more days of hospitalization or re-operation, we will need a reserve money, therefore, we intend to raise for the minus 80,000.00 reais. Thank you all for helping to save my mother. Surgery is urgent.