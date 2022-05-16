How was the plan to execute the prosecutor who was fighting the PCC on the border

Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images.

Prosecutor investigated action by gangs on the border with Brazil

He was killed on a beach in Colombia during his honeymoon.

His wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

A Paraguayan prosecutor investigating gangs operating in the region bordering Brazil – including the dominant faction in São Paulo state prisons, the PCC – was murdered on a beach in Colombia last week. Marcelo Pecci was on his honeymoon and was killed by snipers who arrived on a watercraft.

Pecci had just gotten married in Asunción, the Paraguayan capital. He was accompanied by his wife, Claudia Aguilera, who is a journalist and presents a program on the Paraguayan television network Unicanal. They had as their honeymoon destination the Colombian cities of Cartagena and Barú.

Before the tragedy, which occurred last Tuesday (10), the prosecutor’s wife even posted images of them on the trip on social media. In the last post, she announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. The information is from the program Fantástico, from TV Globo.

“Two men arrived in a speedboat, approached and already fired”, reported Claudia in an interview with a Colombian radio.

The prosecutor was killed on the beach in front of the hotel where he was staying. Authorities are investigating the case and even the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, demanded commitment to the investigation. However, within a week, no suspects have been found.

According to the report, the crime scene is still surrounded by police. The beach where the prosecutor was killed is private, reserved for hotel guests only, which would explain why the criminals arrived by sea. They used a rented watercraft on a nearby beach.

Based on the testimony of witnesses, the investigation assesses the possibility of a third person having participated in the action, since, according to reports, the criminals seemed to know the location of the prosecutor on the beach.

Pecci had never said he was threatened, according to his wife. In Paraguay, he used an escort and armored car, but did not carry security on his honeymoon.