Ibirapuera Planetarium holds an event with special sessions and observation of the lunar eclipse | Sao Paulo

The space features special, live, free sessions and observations with telescopes pointed at the moon, from 7pm to 3am on May 16. During the entire period, visitors will be able to access the Planetarium through gates 3 and 10 of Ibirapuera Park.

The Planetarium will have two special live sessions on Sunday (15), at 7 pm and 9 pm. Called “There’s a shadow on the Moon”, they will serve as a kind of “warm up” for the lunar eclipse. Lasting approximately 40 minutes each, the shows will promote the immersion of the public in this astronomical phenomenon. Tickets are free by appointment through the website.

From 10 pm onwards, several sessions will be held, lasting 15 minutes each, called “The Sky of the Lunar Eclipse”. The goal is to guide visitors about the lunar eclipse. Sessions will take place at 30-minute intervals (22:00, 22:30, 23:00, 23:30, 00:00, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30 and 3:00). Tickets cost R$20 (full price) and R$10 (half-price), and can be purchased on the website or directly at the Planetarium box office.

In parallel, throughout the event, visitors will be able to enjoy observing the Moon with the help of telescopes positioned on the Wind Rose, close to the lake. Contemplation is free and held on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, another show will be the live projection of the lunar eclipse at the lake fountain, which is close to gate 9.

The eclipse happens when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on our natural satellite. The apex of the eclipse will be at 1:11 am on May 16, when the Moon will be completely covered by the Earth’s shadow, presenting a reddish hue, commonly called the “Blood Moon”.

This will be a unique event to connect with nature, in an opportunity to contemplate our natural satellite. Astronomers will be on hand to answer possible questions from visitors about the eclipse. It is worth mentioning that the last total lunar eclipse took place in May 2021.

Service: Lunar eclipse at the Ibirapuera Planetarium

Eclipse projection at the fountain of Ibirapuera lake: from 10pm, free.

Yoga classes: at 0:20h and 1:20h. Each class lasts 40 minutes.