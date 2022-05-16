Immigrant expects to earn up to R$13,000 in one day picking up lice in the United States | World

The Ecuadorian Eliana Ortega set up a business in lice extraction in the United States and claims to be able to earn US$ 2,500 (approximately R$ 13,000) in one day with the activity.

For her, lice are “less racist than humans and infect poor and rich alike”, which is why her service is so successful.

Ecuadorian Eliana Ortega set up a lice extraction business in the United States — Photo: Instagram/Eliana Ortega

“I once took the lice off a daughter of a former president of the United States and her granddaughters”, said Ortega, in an interview for the Telemundo channel, but without detailing who it was.

She said that her clients value discretion, as people are ashamed of having head lice. But she also felt ashamed early on in her career: “I presented myself as a health consultant or businesswoman,” Ortega said.

About her relationship with lice, she replies that “maybe they hate me because I kill them, but I don’t. I love lice. They are my life”.

The Ecuadorian Eliana Ortega removes lice from the head of a child in the United States – Photo: Instagram/Larger Than Lice

Eliana Ortega’s company is called “Larger Than Lice”, a play on the American expression that means something is very important (“larger than life”, or larger than life itself) and the English term for lice (“lice ”).

Pricing for services, according to the company’s website, starts at $150 for a home visit (it also offers a free virtual checkup). Removal ranges from $165 to $260 depending on hair length. Considering a family of 4, the value she earns on a visit can exceed US$ 1,000 (approximately R$ 5 thousand).

It also offers special packages for schools and summer camps.

His source of income also includes an online store of hair care products and special combs for lice removal.

Businesswoman Eliana Ortega left Ecuador in 2014 with her daughter — Photo: Eliana Ortega/Instagram

From immigrant to entrepreneur

In 2014, she and her 8-year-old daughter left Ecuador for the United States. “I couldn’t speak English, but I dreamed of being my own boss and having flexible hours to spend more time with my daughter.,” she wrote on her website.

Before starting her own business, she said she had several jobs, as a waitress and cleaning lady, until they were offered the opportunity to work as a head lice remover. That’s when she saw the opportunity: “The job made more money than the others I did.”

Two months later, she sought training in the area and went to study at the Shepperd Institute, in Florida, which offers specialization courses in lice removal.

Working in New York, she opened her own company in 2015. The Ecuadorian said that, since then, already treated more than a thousand families and developed his own method of removing lice

In 2021, she expanded the business with the “Larger Than Lice Academy”, a school to mentor new entrepreneurs in the lice-removing business. Its courses are in Spanish and last for 3 months.

Biologist Júlio Vianna Barbosa, a researcher at the Environmental and Health Education Laboratory at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), explains that lice are small insects that parasitize humans and cause a disease called pediculosis. Lice infestation causes intense itching that can lead to minor head injuries.

Lice infested hair — Photo: Instagram/Larger Than Lice

They feed exclusively on blood, prefer warm, dark and humid environments and lay their eggs in hair strands.

The specialist also states that transmission is not related to lack of hygiene and that, regardless of income, sex or age, anyone can have lice.