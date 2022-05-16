Impact of B737 with the runway is classified as an accident due to such serious damage

Blue Air’s Boeing 737-800, similar to the one involved – Image: Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





One plane had such major structural damage as a result of a hard landing and tail impact with the runway that the occurrence was classified as an “accident” by the investigating authority.

According to The Aviation Herald, the aircraft involved was the Boeing 737-800 registered under the registration YR-BMM, operated by the Romanian company Blue Air, when it was carrying out flight 0B-143 just over a week ago, on the 6th of May.

The jet departed from Otopeni Airport in Bucharest, Romania, and approached for landing on runway 24, Naples (LIRN), Italy, at 16:03 local time (14:03Z), but landed with more force than ideal ( the so-called “hard landing”, or “hard landing”).

The aircraft appeared to leave without further incident, taxiing normally to the airport apron, however, it did not depart from Naples until the time of publication of this article. That’s because an inspection found damage to the underside of the tail, indicating that the hard landing also resulted in a tail strike, or tail strike.





The aerodrome meteorological reports (METAR) at the times close to the landing did not indicate adverse conditions:

METAR

LIRN 061420Z 24007KT 210V270 9999 SCT040 BKN080 08/22 Q1011 NOSIG=

LIRN 061350Z 23008KT 9999 SCT040 BKN080 09/22 Q1011 NOSIG=

The Italian National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV – Agenzia Nazionale per la Sicurezza del Volo) reported that it classified the occurrence as an accident and that the aircraft suffered substantial structural damage to the aft section due to a hard landing. An investigation was opened and the Boeing 737 flight data recorders were collected for records.