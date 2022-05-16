In the DF, 2 million do not have health insurance, the highest number in a decade

In 2021, the Federal District recorded the highest number of people without health insurance in the last decade. The number, which once reached 1.7 million, is now 2 million individuals, which corresponds to 67.5% of the population of the country’s capital.

The data are from a survey carried out by the metropolises based on data from the District Household Sample Surveys (PDADs), carried out by the DF Planning Company (Codeplan). The years analyzed were 2011, 2013, 2018 and 2021. The study for the year 2015 is under review; therefore, it was not made available for consultation.

Maria Elza Alves, 45 years old (featured photo), has been without a plan since 2017. Married and with two daughters, she says it was not possible to maintain a plan due to high prices. “It became impossible to pay for the four of us. They are very expensive. It’s never been cheap to have health insurance, but it’s getting harder and harder to afford one,” she laments.

A resident of Lago Norte, Maria misses having insurance, but thinks about alternatives. “I miss so much. It seems like when you have health insurance, you barely use it, but since we’ve run out of it, we’ve needed it countless times. Sometimes I wonder if it wouldn’t be better to make a special reservation just for that,” she says.

A 50-year-old former public servant, who did not want to be identified, lost her contract because she was fired during the Covid-19 pandemic. With problems with her spine and need for treatment, she even took out insurance on her own, but her pocket didn’t last for a long time.

“I lost my job in April 2020. I canceled the new plan in February of this year, even before a raise. I paid R$1,250 and was unemployed, I couldn’t afford it”, says the resident of Areal, in Águas Claras. Currently, still without a job, she tries to attend the public network. “I got a spot for exams and consultations, but only for six months. It’s a long time,” she comments.

President of the Regional Council of Economy of the DF, César Bergo explains that “the pandemic should have made people think about having this type of prudence, but many, because they think they don’t need it, and depending on prices, end up not opting” .

“Another factor that contributes to the drop in the number of people who have health insurance is self-employment. When you work in a company, it hires a health plan for the employees. But, with this issue of self-employment, without connection to a work card, they do not take this care. It is not cheap, due to the price of hospitals and medical consultations, which have increased with the pandemic. This is passed on to the beneficiary”, explains César.

The economist says there are ways to reduce the costs of the agreement. “The best way out is to look for an association, group or company that can make your agreement cheaper, because the amount you adhere to makes the contract more affordable than closing alone and with dependents”, he explains.

According to projections from the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde), individual health insurance may have a record readjustment and reach 15.7% this year. Initially, the predicted percentage was 16.3%, but it was revised after the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) updated the data for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the reference database.

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) estimates that the percentage of readjustment is close to 16.3%. “Unfortunately, wages have not kept up with these rates and inflation. So, many people are not able to buy an agreement, mainly because the plans increase according to the age of the beneficiary”, adds the president of the Regional Council of Economy of the DF.

