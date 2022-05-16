Information is also a remedy against diabetes | Tom Bueno

Reproduction/Instagram – 06.20.2021 A Diabetic Channel, one of the largest on YouTube dedicated to the disease, has existed since 2017

Creating a channel to talk about diabetes was one of my most challenging ideas. I really wanted to, but I was afraid. I felt like I needed to take that step. I knew that a lot of people needed me, but I had no idea of ​​the proportion and reach that this channel would have after almost 5 years.

Well, the

channel A Diabetic



has been on the air since November 14, 2017 and, during this period,

already had more than 5 million views

. An important milestone, reached recently and which reveals the lack of information for those who have diabetes or live with someone who does.

The channel, considered one of the largest and most reliable in Latin America, has just taken another important step by establishing a partnership with the portal that was a pioneer in the democratization of the internet in Brazil, the IG.

Now, our meeting will also be weekly here on the Portal. Always with subjects and information that will help you in everyday life.

I, as the creator of this channel and journalist, am very happy to know the relevance of a space that was opened for us to give visibility and draw attention to the topic in one of the largest news and content portals in Brazil. This union of forces between a diabetic

and iG portal

it will make the information about diabetes reach a greater number of people and that more people, many desperate after the diagnosis, will be welcomed and helped.

Who am I?



Amora’s father, a caramel puppy. A lover of human relationships. My smile is a business card. I’ve been passionate about communication since I was 9 years old. I dreamed of being a reporter as a child, despite being shy and shaking all over when it was my turn to read aloud and present my school work. I’ve always had a lot of nicknames because of the freckles on my face. Banana, Rust, Strawberry Shortcake, Crazy Boy and Little Pest. I was almost never called by my real name: Wellington.

Reproduction/Instagram – 04.03.22 Amora, my sofa-shattering companion

Good thing I didn’t care about the nicknames, because over time they were left behind and my real name, almost always the last one on the call, came up Ton, who I soon made a point of changing the N to M . .. Tom, or rather Tom Bueno. Pleasure!

I was born on March 17, 1984, in Campinas, São Paulo. It was there that I realized my childhood dream and became a journalist. In my hometown, I also took my first important steps in the profession. But, just when I imagined that everything was heading towards success, the diagnosis of diabetes came. I imagined that my days were numbered and that my dream of being a presenter, a nationally recognized reporter working on TV, would be impossible. I was mistaken!

I had to overcome my fears, anxieties and anger due to a diagnosis of diabetes at 22 years old. It took me 5 years to understand that it was not a chronic disease, that it has treatment, that would be able to prevent me from achieving goals and dreams.

Of course, it wasn’t easy to understand that. Before, I had to resolve issues that come before an illness. It needed to exist. I needed to discover myself, accept myself as gay. Only after that I started to seek knowledge and help to better deal with type 1 diabetes. I pored over books, articles and handouts. I had the help of many professionals specialized in the subject as well. Everything improved when I understood that knowledge was the basis of all my treatment and capable of relieving all the burden that a diagnosis like diabetes brings.

This allowed me to get where I never imagined. Leaves Campinas to work in Goiânia. From there I went to the largest metropolis in the country. I became a special reporter for one of the most popular entertainment programs on Brazilian TV. On the Domingo Show, led by presenter Geraldo Luís, I got to know Brazil like few Brazilians do. I had the opportunity to tell thousands of stories and entered the homes of millions of people, in Brazil and abroad.

At Record TV, where I was a reporter for 10 years, I also had the honor of working with Sabrina Sato, Gugu, Reinaldo Gottino, among other great communicators. In addition to Tom Bueno, I also came to be called a “Storyteller”.

It was by telling stories that I decided to speak openly on TV that I lived with diabetes. I was welcomed by so many unknown people, but also with my attitude I welcomed those who were helpless after receiving the diagnosis of diabetes. A deep exchange of experience with so many people without information about the disease led me to create a channel to talk exclusively about the subject of Diabetes. For me, information is also medicine and in this way the journalist Tom Bueno, the TV guy, came to be known as “A Diabetic”.





