Is drinking barbatimão tea a good idea? no see why

Continues after advertising





Curitiba, May 15, 2022, by Caroline Fortunato- Barbatimão is a medicinal plant that contains several properties and helps in occurrences such as burns, skin bruises, wound treatment, among others. However, consumption of barbatimão tea must be careful, in a way that is not excessive or over-the-counter, so that it does not harm health.

Continues after advertising



Furthermore, its scientific name is Stryphnodendron barbatimam Mart or Stryphnodendron adstringens. Generally, its bark is used more often for sitz baths, compresses and even barbatimão tea. This last case encounters some polemics and resistance. In this way, we will show you the dangers of drinking this tea and how the plant can be used for several other benefits.

Continues after advertising





Check out: How long can ginger keep in the fridge? See the correct way to save the root

Can you drink barbatimão tea?

For starters, barbatimão tea is not indicated to be consumed because there is no scientific proof of the results. According to Viva Bem Uol, on May 6, 2022, tea from this plant can cause harmful health damage to the respiratory and central nervous systems. Thus, consumption without medical supervision is not recommended, since there is no proof of its safety or effectiveness.

Therefore, consumption of barbatimão tea can cause some side effects, as well as excessive use can cause poisoning. Therefore, it is better to avoid using barbatimão in the form of tea for consumption, as it can cause both stomach irritation and something more serious such as miscarriage.

See too: Smells to make the room more fragrant and pleasant; see the best

How to use barbatimão

In addition, there are several health benefits using barbatimão. Therefore, we will show you what advantages you will have when using it and how to use it in certain cases. That is, if you want to improve skin problems, help with the treatment of vaginal discharge, heal wounds or maintain oral health, just use the plant in the right way. Come check out some tips on how to use it.

Sitz bath with barbatimão

Discharges and inflammation are common and bother many women. In this case, taking a sitz bath with barbatimão bark can help in the healing process. So, with a simple preparation of a sitz bath you can improve the situation.

First, just add 2 tablespoons of the peel in 1 liter of water. Then let it boil for 10 minutes. Then, when the water is warm, just strain it and put it in a basin to be able to sit. It is recommended to repeat this process 1 to 3 times a day.

Barbatimão ointment, what is it for

Products made with barbatimão have healing and astringent properties. Therefore, it becomes a great ally to treat wounds or burns. To prepare the ointment, you only need barbatimão powder and coconut oil.

First, add the barbatimão powder in a pan and then the coconut oil. Then just put it on low heat for 1 or 2 minutes. Then just strain and place in a glass container. Finally, the ointment will be ready.

Finally, before consuming something, especially when it comes to health, it is recommended that you consume it consciously and with monitoring. Thus, Agro Notícias hopes to have contributed with reliable information about the effects of the barbatimão tea. Even though tea is not indicated to consume often, there are other utilities that can serve at some point in your day to day.

Also see: Homemade mixture to whiten yellowed appliances, see how to make and use



…







…









