Mechanical fan for Jaynne!

READ UNTIL THE END <3

Hello, I’m Jaynne, I’m 24 years old and I’m in the 2nd year of medicine at the Federal University of Rio Grande-FURG. I am currently in my city because due to my health condition I have not yet been able to go to university to study. For those who don’t know my story, I’ll give you a brief summary: It’s been 2 and a half years since I got very sick, I discovered some autoimmune diseases and later discovered neurological changes and dysautonomias (organ malfunction or non-function), the first organ that stopped my intestines worked, later my stomach came and from then on I got worse and worse, currently I have 8 affected organs/glands malfunctioning or non-functioning, which are the two intestines (large and small), stomach, left and right vision, heart, adrenal gland, bladder, loss of muscle strength on the left side of the body, and I just discovered impaired functioning of my lung, which is only working 40%. I recently got a place at UNIFESP to be studied, because my diagnosis is of a very rare genetic diseasewhich is still being discovered and catalogued, the doctors told me that in 15 years they will know exactly how to help me, but at the moment there is nothing effective that can be done, I am doing genetic tests to get an accurate diagnosis of which genes are affected to see what is available for my life. Unfortunately at the moment I only have the option of palliative treatments and of living one day after another because I don’t know how long I have to live, since with each passing day I lose more of the functioning of my organs and more of them are affected.. At the moment to be able to live I need to use some things that are available to me like some expensive drugs and the mechanical ventilator. I really want to go study and follow my dream, because as I said, I don’t know how much time I have, so I want to live every day as if it were the last and fulfill my dream, which is to graduate as a doctor, but for that I need to use everything I have. within my reach to be able to live with the lowest possible quality, which is what I have, very little quality of life at the moment, because my health situation is serious. We are going to request the mechanical ventilator through the SUS, but it takes months to arrive and I don’t know if the SUS will provide me with the correct device I need, so maybe I’ll only get it through the courts. I didn’t want to create the vakinha in the value of the purchase of the device as it is very expensive (34,000) so I created this vaka to help me to hire the ventilator until I can receive it from the SUS or through the court, since I am in urgent need of the device to breathe, as I am having difficulty since I have only 40% of lung respiratory capacity. My family and I (mother and everyone) thank you in advance with all our hearts and with a lot of love to everyone who is available to help me, we are going through a very difficult and painful phase but we believe in God to give us a miracle.