Melania Trump hints at second term as US first lady

It is the former first lady’s first interview since leaving the White House. Where you might want to go back.

In Melania Trump’s first interview since leaving the White House, the former first lady hinted that there is a chance of living there again, as former President Donald Trump hints at a re-election bid in 2024.

“I think we’ve accomplished a lot in four years of the Trump administration,” Melania Trump told Fox in an interview that aired this Sunday morning, adding, “Never say never” when asked if she could live in the White House again if the husband running for re-election.

During the interview, Trump discussed what he called “NFT projects”. The former first lady designed and put up for sale on her personal website several tokens non-fungibles, which are digital collectibles authenticated through technology blockchain, which are often works of digital art. All items Trump is selling can only be purchased using cryptocurrencies, and the first batch of items put up for sale earlier this year did not meet the desired minimum threshold of $250,000 (€240,000) for an initial bid.

The most recent NFT, titled “The MetaRose”, is a blue rose that becomes animated. Typically, most modern First Ladies establish foundations or organizations – usually non-profits – that promote initiatives that began during their tenures in the White House. Trump said again during the interview that “some of the proceeds” from the sale of the NFTs – which are priced at $150 each – will go towards supporting foster children.

CNN has repeatedly sought clarity on how much of the sales will be or was devoted to charitable endeavors, and which charities they have gone to, and received no response. Trump has never publicly stated how much money he has pocketed from the sale of these digital items, which he has been selling since late last year.

Trump discussed not appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine during his time in the White House, a decades-old tradition that was revived last year when the magazine placed First Lady Jill Biden on its cover.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” she said of why the fashion magazine never focused on her like other first ladies.

Trump also assessed the state of the US with President Joe Biden, saying, “I think it’s sad to see what’s happening if you look at it in depth.”

“I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering, and what’s happening around the world as well. It’s very sad to see, I hope it changes quickly,” Trump said.