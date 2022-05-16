Message print will be notified within Instagram

Following the same logic applied to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook also implemented new features. All products belong to the company Meta and allow you to send messages that are self-destructing. However, one of the main novelties is to allow the notification of prints through social networks.

Now, if a user takes a screenshot of a message that has been programmed to disappear, the sender will receive a notification. That is, anyone who tries to circumvent the self-destruction scheme will be reported to the person who sent the original message or file.

Instagram activates print notification on the platform

Mark Zuckerberg’s goal is to ensure more security for the use of chats on each network. He said he’s planning an “upgrade to encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone takes a screenshot of a message that disappears.”

Messages programmed as temporary will disappear within 12 hours of being sent and received. However, if the person closes the conversation, the message also disappears in advance.

More news is underway on Instagram

Another novelty announced by Instagram was the “get a quote” button. In a free translation, it would be the same as adding a “know budget” button. The feature would be a way to set up custom questions between customers and suppliers.

The news further highlights Instagram’s interest in becoming a platform with sales support. In fact, soon all Meta products should integrate even more. The objective is to allow customers to have direct access to the products offered by companies through WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. The channels would have the means to spread the news even further to the target audience of a business.

New updates should be announced soon on each of the platforms. However, it is possible to think that the products are on the way to becoming more and more integrated.