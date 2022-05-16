Miner who disappeared for seven days in Portugal is found dead

A mining immigrant who was disappeared a week ago in Portugal was found dead this Monday (16), according to information from the Portuguese newspaper Sapo. Douglas Gonçalves de Almeida was 36 years old and had been wanted by his family since May 9, when he left home in Cascais.

According to information on the portal, Douglas’ body was located in Cabo da Roca, in the city of Sintra. He was beside the car, a gray Corsa. The last contact had taken place last week with his girlfriend, who also resides in Portugal and was responsible for registering the police report denouncing the disappearance.

Douglas was born in Araçuaí, in the Jequitinhonha Valley, but lived in Belo Horizonte before moving to Portugal three years ago, according to his family. Last week, Douglas had a child from another relationship. Before disappearing, the Brazilian had agreed to take clothes for the newborn in the hospital.

The cause of death and the condition Douglas’ body was in were not detailed.

Kitty online

As soon as family members learned of the location of the body, a crowdfunding was launched on the internet. to raise funds and help fund the transfer of the body to Brazil.

The family’s goal is to raise R$100,000. “The intention now is to raise money to bring the body from Portugal to Brazil! His body was found nearby where the TB car was found! We count on his help because it’s not easy or cheap! ”, says the description of the kitty.

Douglas was legally in Portugal and working in the construction industry.