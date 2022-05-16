Na Lata: health manager makes employees hell and brings chaos to UBSF Macaúbas

Health manager, who should guarantee a healthy work environment, has been terrorizing the minds of employees, from doctors to nurses, and bringing chaos to the UBSF (Basic Family Health Unit) Macaúbas, in Campo Grande.

Complaint received by TopMediaNews it was accompanied by prints of conversations in the unit’s group, including a post in which the ‘manager’ shows a photo of a police station and says that it is good to get to know the way to the place.

In this climate pie, several professionals ask for a transfer or leave the SUS (Unified Health System) to take care of their own mental health. Who loses from all this? Especially the patients, of course!

In a note, Sesau (Municipal Health Department) only informed that “it directs the server to seek the server’s ombudsman, via telephone 3314-9955, to formalize the complaint and, thus, it be investigated and the appropriate measures are taken, if it’s necessary”.

IN THE CAN

THE IN THE CAN is the editorship of TopMediaNews with the hottest behind-the-scenes information on regional politics. In addition to compromising information from politicians and powerful people in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Do you have a backstage to tell us about? WhatsApp at (67) 99826-0686!