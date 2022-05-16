NATO hopes Turkey does not bar Finland and Sweden from joining alliance | World

NATO and the United States said on Sunday they were confident Turkey would not bar Finland and Sweden from joining the Western military alliance after the two Nordic countries took important steps to join the bloc in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. .

“I am confident that we will be able to absorb the concerns expressed by Turkey so that the accession of the two countries is not delayed,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she will go to parliament on Monday to secure support for the application for entry, which NATO allies hope will be made jointly with Finland.

Turkey, which surprised its allies in recent days by saying it has reservations about the accessions of Finland and Sweden, presented its demands on Sunday during a meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin.

The Turkish government calls on the Nordic countries to suspend support for Kurdish militant groups present on their territory and also lift bans on some arms sales to Turkey.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to elaborate on the closed-door talks in Berlin, but echoed Stoltenberg’s stance.

“I am very confident that we will reach consensus on this,” Blinken told reporters, adding that NATO is “a place for dialogue.”