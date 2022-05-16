NATO says optimistic about Finland and Sweden joining the group – News

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) spoke on Sunday (15) about the possibility of Finland and Sweden joining the group.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said he was confident the organization could overcome Turkey’s objections and quickly welcome Finland and Sweden as the alliance prepares for historic expansion.

Earlier, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that his country will apply for membership, and Sweden is expected to do the same, as public support for NATO membership has increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sweden and Finland are not just our partners, not just our friends, they have been members of the European family for a long time,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“That’s why you have our full support for all the decisions you are currently making for your own safety,” he added.





Finland’s accession

THE Finland has taken the decision to apply to join the group this Sunday. The announcement was made by the Finnish President and the Prime Minister of the Nordic country, Sanna Marin. The measure is a direct consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is 81 days old today.

The head of state and a foreign policy committee “have jointly decided that Finland will apply for NATO membership”. “It’s a historic day. A new era is beginning,” the Finnish president told a news conference.













Turkey’s mistrust







Taking his NATO partners by surprise, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last Friday (13) that it would not be possible to support the candidacy of Sweden and Finland because the two countries were “home to many organizations terrorists”.

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Sweden and Finland must stop supporting terrorist groups in the country, provide clear security guarantees and lift export bans to Turkey as they seek NATO membership.

Speaking after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he had met with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts and they were all looking to address Turkey’s concerns.

He added that Turkey is not threatening anyone or seeking influence, but referring especially to Sweden’s support for the Kurdish militant group PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Finland confirmed on Sunday that it will apply for NATO membership, and Sweden is expected to follow suit, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Turkey’s concerns could pose an obstacle, as any decision on NATO enlargement requires the unanimous approval of the 30 member states.

“It is absolutely necessary to have security guarantees here. They need to stop supporting terrorist organizations,” Cavusoglu told Turkish reporters in Berlin. He said the Swedish and Finnish bans on the export of some of their defense sector products to Turkey should end.

“Our stance is perfectly open and clear. This is not a threat, it is not a negotiation in which we are trying to leverage our interests,” he said.

“This is not populism either. This is clearly about two potential member states’ support for terrorism, and our solid observations on that are what we share.”



Vladimir Putin would have cancer and about to take a coup d’état. Watch:







Russia cuts gas supplies to Finland. Watch:



