“Never say never”. Melania Trump suggests second stay at White House

THE Former first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has again raised the possibility that Donald Trump will run again for the presidency of the country in 2024, after suggesting that he would consider returning to the White House.

In an interview with conservative Fox News television, the first since Trump left office, Melania praised her husband’s presidency, saying that his term “has managed to do a lot in four years”.

Asked if she would like to return to the White House, the former Slovenian-born model replied simply: “Never say never”.

Donald Trump continues to be part of conservative American politics, influencing the nomination of Republican candidates for the midterm elections (or ‘Midterms’), which take place in November this year.

The former president lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, despite continuing to claim that the election was stolen in crucial states – despite these claims having not been confirmed by any official body. Trump left the White House shortly after the attack on the Capitol, which was invaded by his supporters after a rally in front of the US president’s official residence. ).

Melania Trump took advantage of the interview to criticize the mandate of Joe Biden, saying in the interview that “it is sad to see what is happening”. “I think a lot of people are struggling, and also suffering from what’s going on in the world. So it’s very sad to see and I hope that changes quickly.”he said.

In the interview with Fox News, a channel that assumes the political bias towards the former president, the former first lady recalled another publication: Vogue. The well-known fashion magazine made its cover about a year ago with the current first lady, Jill Biden, resuming the tradition of interviewing women of US presidents that was suspended during the Trump administration.

“They’re biased and they have their likes and dislikes, that’s pretty obvious. And I think it’s the American people and everybody sees that. It was their decision and I have more important things to do than be on the cover of Vogue”, explained Melania.

While first ladies get involved in social projects after leaving the White House, working in the communities and issues they focused on in their terms of office (whether they are four or eight years), Melania Trump chose to dedicate that to what it calls “NFT projects” – the images, or ‘non-fungible tokens’, that are bought with cryptocurrencies and whose investment has fallen in recent weeks due to a serious crisis in this market.

The former first lady has put up digital art pieces for sale but, according to CNN International, the first wave of NFTs sold by Melania Trump did not reach the desired threshold of $250,000 (about 239,000 euros). Melania guarantees that a part of the sales will be donated to charities – a practice that differs from the non-profit organizations created by former first ladies – but the American channel advances that it was not possible to confirm with Melania Trump’s team how much of the amount raised will go to the former resident of the White House.

