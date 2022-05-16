North Korea reports 8 more deaths after Covid-19 outbreak – News

THE North Korea recorded eight new deaths from “fever” on Monday (16), after recently announcing its first cases of covid-19, while mobilizing its military to solve “drug supply” problems.

Dictator Kim Jong-Un ordered the military commission to act “to immediately stabilize the supply of medicines in the city of Pyongyang involving the powerful forces of the medical branch of the People’s Army”, the official KCNA news agency reported.

The outbreak, which Kim said had caused a “big turnaround”, hits a country that lacks Covid-19 vaccines, antiviral drugs or the capacity for mass testing.

According to KCNA, Kim reported that “requests were not properly fulfilled and medicines were not provided to pharmacies” on Sunday during an emergency meeting of the national politburo.

The dictator also indicated that pharmacies did not comply with the operating order for 24 hours.

State media reported that 50 people had died, 1,213,550 suffer from fever and at least 564,860 are under medical treatment.

North Korea has maintained a strict coronavirus lockdown since the start of the pandemic, although experts have said that with the presence of the omicron variant in the region, it would be a matter of time before Covid-19 spreads across the country.



