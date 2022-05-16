North Korea reports more deaths, says it takes swift action

North Korea said on Sunday that a total of 42 people had died as the country began its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown aimed at halting the country’s first confirmed outbreak of Covid-19.

North Korea’s admission on Thursday that it is battling an “explosive” Covid-19 outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could ravage a country with a poorly resourced healthcare system, limited testing capabilities and no programs. of vaccines.

The state news agency KCNA said the country was taking “rapid emergency state measures” to control the epidemic, but there was no sign Pyongyang was moving to accept international vaccine offers.

“All provinces, cities and counties in the country have been totally closed and work units, production units and residential units isolated since the morning of May 12, and a rigorous and intensive examination of all people is being carried out,” the report said. KCNA this Sunday.

A day earlier, North Korean leader Kim jong Unsaid the spread of Covid-19 had generated “great turmoil” in the country and announced an all-out battle to overcome the outbreak.